Assam: गोलपारा जिले में मानव निर्मित तालाब में फंसे छह हाथी, वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने बचाया

असम के गोलपारा जिले में छह हाथी एक तालाब में फंस गए। जानकारी के मुताबिक, गोलपारा जिले के लखीपुर के चाईबारी में शनिवार को मानव निर्मित तालाब में छह हाथी फंस गए। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंचे गोलपारा वन डिवीजन के कर्मचारियों ने जेसीबी मशीन का उपयोग कर हाथियों के लिए बाहर निकलने का रास्ता बनाया और सभी छह हाथियों को सफलतापूर्वक बाहर निकाल लिया।
#WATCH | Assam: Six elephants were stranded in a man-made pond at Chaibari, Lakhipur in Goalpara district today. The elephants were later successfully rescued by the staff of Goalpara Forest Division by creating an escape way using an excavator
(Video source: Assam Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/VTv67RMSEP— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.