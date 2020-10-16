शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Assam Rifles operation in Arunachal Pradesh apprehension of three NSCN Cadres

असम रायफल्स ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एनएससीएन के तीन सदस्यों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ईटानगर Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 10:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
गिरफ्तार लोगों के साथ असम रायफल्स के जवान
गिरफ्तार लोगों के साथ असम रायफल्स के जवान - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
असम रायफल्स ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एक ऑपरेशन को सफलतापूर्वक अंजाम देते हुए तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। असम रायफल्स ने बताया कि उसने एनएससीएन (आईएम) यानी नेशनल सोशलिस्ट काउंसिल ऑफ नगालैंड (इसाक-मुइवा) के दो उच्च स्तरीय सदस्यों और एनएससीएन (के-वाईए) यानी नेशनल सोशलिस्ट काउंसिल ऑफ नगालैंड (खापलांग-युंग आंग) के एक सदस्य को 14 अक्तूबर को जयरामपुर इलाके से गिरफ्तार किया था। दोनों को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया था।
विज्ञापन


 
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन 3 आसान स्टेप्स से पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें परीक्षा क्रैक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national assam rifles arunachal pradesh nscn im nscn k ya

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शोएब आफताब
India News

NEET 2020 का परिणाम जारी, शोएब आफताब बने टॉपर, इस लिंक से करिए चेक

16 अक्टूबर 2020

दैनिक राशिफल: आपके दैनिक जीवन की महत्वपूर्ण भविष्यवाणी
Predictions

Horoscope Today 17 October 2020: शनिवार के दिन इन पांच राशि वालों पर बरसेगी मां दुर्गा की कृपा

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
एयरटेल रिचार्ज प्लान और कैशबैक ऑफर
Tech Diary

Airtel का बड़ा धमाका, मोबाइल रिचार्ज पर मिल रहा 50 फीसदी का कैशबैक

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे गिरफ्तार फिर फरार हुआ आरोपी धीरेंद्र, पुलिस पर हत्यारोपी को भगाने का आरोप

16 अक्टूबर 2020

भाजपा विधायक के साथ राशन वितरित करता बलिया हत्याकांड का आरोपी
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: मुख्य आरोपी के बचाव में उतरे भाजपा विधायक, बोले-गोली आत्मरक्षा में चलाई 

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Dinesh Karthik and Shah Rukh Khan
Cricket News

IPL 2020: दिनेश कार्तिक ने छोड़ी कप्तानी, अब मॉर्गन संभालेंगे KKR की जिम्मेदारी

16 अक्टूबर 2020

बलिया में युवक की हत्या का मामला
Varanasi

बलिया हत्याकांड: लहू की प्यासी बनी कोटे की दुकान, चयन के लिए हो रही थी राजनीति, जानें क्या था पूरा मामला?

16 अक्टूबर 2020

रिश्वत लेता दारोगा वीडियो में कैद
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः चौकी के अंदर रिश्वत लेते दारोगा का वीडियो वायरल, देखें तस्वीरें

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में शहीद डीएसपी के बारे में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, जय बाजपेई से करवाना चाहता था ये काम

16 अक्टूबर 2020

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल के साथ सुष्मिता सेन
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ शादी के बंधन में कब बंधेंगी सुष्मिता? अभिनेत्री ने दिया जवाब

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X