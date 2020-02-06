शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Assam Police recovers two items suspected to be IEDs in Guwahati

असम : पुलिस ने गुवाहाटी में बरामद कीं दो संदिग्ध वस्तुएं, आईईडी होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 01:29 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
असम में पुलिस ने गुवाहाटी के दो स्थानों से दो संदिग्ध वस्तुएं बरामद की हैं, जिनके आईईडी विस्फोटक होने की आशंका है। पुलिस ने बताया कि पहली संदिग्ध वस्तु गुवाहाटी के पान बाजार से और दूसरी वस्तु पलटन बाजार इलाके से बरामद की गई। प्राथमिक जांच में यह उल्फा (यूनाईटेड लिबरेशन फ्रंट ऑफ असम) का काम लग रहा है, लेकिन हम इसकी जांच कर रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन



 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

rashifal
Predictions

5 फरवरी राशिफल: एकादशी के दिन इन 3 राशियों पर होगी धन वर्षा, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

5 फरवरी 2020

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: पहला वन-डे हारा भारत, न्यूजीलैंंड ने रचा इतिहास

5 फरवरी 2020

शनि गोचर 2020
Predictions

मकर में बैठें हैं शनि लेकिन संभलकर रहें ये राशि वाले, पैसे और नौकरी में बढ़ सकती है परेशानी

5 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
मृतक महिला का फाइल फोटो
Agra

'मोबाइल पर व्यस्त रहती थी पत्नी इसलिए कर दी हत्या', खून से लथपथ पति पहुंचा थाने कबूला जुर्म

5 फरवरी 2020

प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़: CAA के खिलाफ धरना दे रही महिलाओं ने किया पथराव, पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज

5 फरवरी 2020

Cricket News

मुंबई में गोलगप्पे बेचने वाले भदोही के लाल ने वर्ल्ड कप में रचा इतिहास, पाक के खिलाफ ठोका शतक

5 फरवरी 2020

यशस्वी जायसवाल
यशस्वी जायसवाल
यशस्वी जायसवाल
दुकान पर यशस्वी के पिता को बधाई देते लोग
Cricket News

मुंबई में गोलगप्पे बेचने वाले भदोही के लाल ने वर्ल्ड कप में रचा इतिहास, पाक के खिलाफ ठोका शतक

5 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
assam suspected ied guwahati ulfa
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित: के परासरन होंगे अध्यक्ष, नौ स्थायी और छह नामित सदस्य शामिल

5 फरवरी 2020

भावनात्मक स्वास्थ्य
Health & Fitness

ये लक्षण हैं तो आप भी हैं भावनात्मक और मानसिक रूप से बीमार, तुरंत मिलें डॉक्टर से वरना बढ़ेगी समस्या

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

NZvIND: गलती पर गलती और करोड़ों का नुकसान, नहीं सुधर रही टीम इंडिया

5 फरवरी 2020

गुंजा कपूर
Delhi NCR

कौन है बुर्के में कैमरा छिपाकर शाहीन बाग पहुंचने वाली महिला, पीएम मोदी भी करते हैं फॉलो

5 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची केंद्र सरकार

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने डुबोई लुटिया, कीवियों के खिलाफ पहले वनडे में विराट समेत यह पांच खिलाड़ी बने विलेन

5 फरवरी 2020

smartphone
Gadgets

64GB स्टोरेज वाले 5 स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 10 हजार रुपये से भी कम

5 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों के पास सात दिन का समय, एक साथ होगी फांसी

5 फरवरी 2020

French man tied the knot with a girl of Raebareli.
Lucknow

फ्रांस के दूल्हे ने रायबरेली की लड़की से रचाई शादी, रोचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी, ऐसे मिले एक-दूसरे से

5 फरवरी 2020

smartphone theft
Tech Diary

मोबाइल हो गया है चोरी तो सरकार से यहां करें शिकायत, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीके कृष्ण दास
India News

भाजपा नेता ने कहा- ‘लव जिहाद’ केरल में वास्तविकता, गृह मंत्रालय ने किया खारिज

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने बुधवार को दावा किया कि ‘लव जिहाद’ केरल में वास्तविकता है।

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया विमान
India News

साहस को सलाम: वुहान से 647 भारतीयों को लाने वाले एयर इंडिया क्रू को मोदी सरकार ने दी बधाई

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक चित्र
India News

केंद्रीय विद्यालयों में ओबीसी कोटा नहीं देने से संसदीय समिति नाराज

6 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव : कांग्रेस ने राजधानी में भी दुहरा दी हरियाणा वाली गलती!

6 फरवरी 2020

बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा सरकार का मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार आज, 10 विधायक लेंगे शपथ

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

उड़ान के दौरान बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली महिला ने कहा, मिले थाईलैंड की नागरिकता

6 फरवरी 2020

मालाबार हिल्स स्थित इमारत से उठता धुंआ
India News

मुंबई : मालाबार हिल्स स्थित इमारत में लगी भीषण आग पर दमकल ने पाया काबू

6 फरवरी 2020

शरद पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्रः वारकरी संप्रदाय ने एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार को हिंदू विरोधी घोषित किया

6 फरवरी 2020

नितिन त्यागी
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव : आप प्रत्याशी ने कहा- यह नेता नहीं, जनता की परीक्षा की घड़ी

6 फरवरी 2020

कन्हैया कुमार
India News

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र नेता कन्हैया कुमार के काफिले पर पथराव, हमले में हुए घायल

5 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र नेता कन्हैया कुमार के काफिले पर पथराव, हमले में हुए घायल

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार एक हमले में घायल हो गए हैं। बिहार के सुपौल में उनके काफिले पर पथराव किया गया जिसमें उनको चोटें आईं है।

5 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:12

6 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

5 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:27

अरमान जैन के रिसेप्शन में शाहरुख खान समेत बॉलीवुड की कई मशहूर हस्तियां हुई शामिल

5 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:48

मुंबई में नरगिस दत्त फाउंडेशन ने मनाया सोनाली बेंद्रे संग विश्व कैंसर दिवस

5 फरवरी 2020

अमित शाह पर बोले केजरीवाल 3:08

Delhi Election 2020 : सीएम केजरीवाल ने बताया दिल्ली चुनाव में शाहीन बाग का भाजपा कनेक्शन

5 फरवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पांच आईआईआईटी को राष्ट्रीय महत्व का संस्थान का दर्जा देने को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र में बीयर बार मालिक ने महिला को जिंदा जलाया, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

किराये की कोख के लिए महिला का करीबी होना जरूरी नहीं, बदली जाए बांझपन की परिभाषा : संसदीय पैनल

5 फरवरी 2020

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित: के परासरन होंगे अध्यक्ष, नौ स्थायी और छह नामित सदस्य शामिल

5 फरवरी 2020

एलायंस एयर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एलायंस एयर के विभाजन को कैबिनेट से मिली मंजूरी, शुरू होगी भारत-श्रीलंका के बीच विमान सेवा 

5 फरवरी 2020

अमित शाह पर बोले केजरीवाल
India News

Delhi Election 2020 : सीएम केजरीवाल ने बताया दिल्ली चुनाव में शाहीन बाग का भाजपा कनेक्शन

5 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited