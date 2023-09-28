असम पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता: गुमशुदा को खोजा, अपहरणकर्ता महिला समेत दो गिरफ्तार

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
असम के मोरीगांव में एक लापता महिला को पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला है। साथ ही मामले में एक आरोपी अन्य महिला को गिरफ्तार को गिरफ्तार किया है। एएसपी समीरन बैश्य ने बताया कि यहां एक गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई गई थी, जिसके बाद जांच के दौरान पीड़िता को हमने ढूंढ़ निकाला है।
#WATCH | Morigaon, Assam: ASP Samiran Baishya says," A missing case was reported at Morigaon Police station and accordingly we started the investigation, we found the missing woman and arrested another woman in connection with the case...during interrogation, accused woman… pic.twitter.com/yTCysKwJoj— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
