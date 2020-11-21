शहर चुनें
Assam: More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road in Jorhat

असम के जोरहाट में 10 से अधिक घरों में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोरहाट Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 09:30 AM IST
घरों में लगी आग
घरों में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
देश के पूर्वी राज्य असम के जोरहाट जिले के राज मैदान रोड पर 10 से अधिक घरों में भीषण आग लग गई है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। दमकल विभाग आग बुझाने में जुटा हुआ है। 
