Home ›   India News ›   Assam Election: several AIUDF and Congress candidates shifted to Jaipur

असम विधानसभा चुनाव: जयपुर पहुंचाए गए एआईयूडीएफ और कांग्रेस के कई प्रत्याशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 09 Apr 2021 04:25 PM IST
कांग्रेस
कांग्रेस - फोटो : फाइल
ख़बर सुनें
असम विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए एआईयूडीएफ (ऑल इंडिया यूनाइटेड डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट) के कई प्रत्याशियों को शुक्रवार को जयपुर पहुंचाया गया। कांग्रेस पार्टी के सूत्रों वे यह जानकारी दी। सूत्रों ने बताया कि कांग्रेस के कुछ और सदस्यों को भी जल्द ही जयपुर पहुंचाया जाएगा। इन उम्मीदवारों को शहर के फेयरमाउंट होटल में रोका जा रहा है। सूत्रों ने कहा कि यह फैसला गठबंधन की ओर से सतर्कतावश उठाया गया कदम है। बता दें कि असम में कांग्रेस और एआईयूडीएफ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 
india news national assam assembly election 2021 aiudf congress jaipur assembly election 2021
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

