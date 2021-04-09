असम विधानसभा चुनाव: जयपुर पहुंचाए गए एआईयूडीएफ और कांग्रेस के कई प्रत्याशी

Several AIUDF candidates for Assam Assembly polls shifted to Jaipur today. A few more Congress candidates will also be shifted to Jaipur shortly, arrangements made at Fairmount Hotel. It's a precautionary measure taken up by the Mahajot alliance: Congress sources— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021
