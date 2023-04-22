Assam: 'पार्टी मामले को नहीं सुलझाएगी तो कानून अपना काम करेगा', अंगकिता दत्ता मामले पर बोले सीएम सरमा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
असम यूथ कांग्रेस की प्रमुख अंगकिता दत्ता ने भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास बीवी और प्रधान सचिव पर उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए थे। जिसके बाद दत्ता को कांग्रेस से छह साल के लिए पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। अब मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्व सरमा ने कहा है कि यह पार्टी का अंदरूनी मामला है लेकिन अगर पार्टी मामले को नहीं सुलझाएगी तो कानून अपना काम करेगा।
#WATCH | On the expulsion of Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta from the party for 6 years, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...When this issue came before us, we told Congress that it is their internal matter and they should resolve it. When it is the question of a… pic.twitter.com/Du2llIhr1A
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed