Assam: 'पार्टी मामले को नहीं सुलझाएगी तो कानून अपना काम करेगा', अंगकिता दत्ता मामले पर बोले सीएम सरमा

असम यूथ कांग्रेस की प्रमुख अंगकिता दत्ता ने भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास बीवी और प्रधान सचिव पर उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए थे। जिसके बाद दत्ता को कांग्रेस से छह साल के लिए पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। अब मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्व सरमा ने कहा है कि यह पार्टी का अंदरूनी मामला है लेकिन अगर पार्टी मामले को नहीं सुलझाएगी तो कानून अपना काम करेगा।

#WATCH | On the expulsion of Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta from the party for 6 years, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...When this issue came before us, we told Congress that it is their internal matter and they should resolve it. When it is the question of a… pic.twitter.com/Du2llIhr1A

क्या है मामला

बता दें कि असम यूथ कांग्रेस की प्रमुख अंगकिता दत्ता ने यूथ कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास बीवी और सचिव प्रभारी वर्धन यादव पर उत्पीड़न करने का आरोप लगाया था। जिसके बाद असम कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भूपेन कुमार बोरा ने गुरुवार को अंगकिता दत्ता को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया था। अब पार्टी ने अंगकिता दत्ता को छह साल के लिए पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया है।

