MoU: असम-अरुणाचल के बीच सुलझा सीमा विवाद, शाह की मौजूदगी में दोनों राज्यों के सीएम ने किए एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर

असम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के बीच लंबे समय से चला आ रहा विवाद आखिरकार सुलझ गया। असम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश की सरकारों ने नई दिल्ली में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की उपस्थिति में दोनों राज्यों के बीच अंतरराज्यीय सीमा विवाद के निपटारे के लिए एक समझौता ज्ञापन (एमओयू) पर हस्ताक्षर किए। असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री प्रेमा खांडू ने गुरुवार को एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए।
#WATCH | Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments sign an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fkg0RNw7Bx
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed