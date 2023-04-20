MoU: असम-अरुणाचल के बीच सुलझा सीमा विवाद, शाह की मौजूदगी में दोनों राज्यों के सीएम ने किए एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर

असम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के बीच लंबे समय से चला आ रहा विवाद आखिरकार सुलझ गया। असम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश की सरकारों ने नई दिल्ली में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की उपस्थिति में दोनों राज्यों के बीच अंतरराज्यीय सीमा विवाद के निपटारे के लिए एक समझौता ज्ञापन (एमओयू) पर हस्ताक्षर किए। असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री प्रेमा खांडू ने गुरुवार को एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए।

#WATCH | Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments sign an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fkg0RNw7Bx

किसने क्या कहा?

अमित शाह ने असम-अरुणाचल प्रदेश सीमा समझौते को "ऐतिहासिक" घटना बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके साथ ही दशकों पुराने विवाद खत्म हो गए हैं। असम के सीएम हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने कहा, सीमा समझौता "बड़ा और सफल" क्षण। वहीं, अरुणाचल प्रदेश के सीएम पेमा खांडू ने इसे 'ऐतिहासिक' बताया



हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने कहा कि असम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के बीच 1972 से सीमा विवाद था। आज हमने सभी विवादों को बातचीत के जरिये सुलझा लिया है। गृह मंत्री शाह के मार्गदर्शन में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आशीर्वाद से यह विवाद सुलझ गया है, यह एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023 एक दिन पहले कैबिनेट से मिली थी मंजूरी

असम कैबिनेट ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश के साथ दशकों से चल रहे सीमा विवाद के मुद्दे को हल करने के लिए राज्य सरकार की गठित 12 क्षेत्रीय समितियों द्वारा दी गई सिफारिशों को बुधवार (19 अप्रैल) को मंजूरी दी थी। कैबिनेट के फैसलों की घोषणा करते हुए असम के मंत्री अशोक सिंघल ने कहा था कि असम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश के बीच लंबे समय से लंबित सीमा विवाद का मुद्दा सुलझने जा रहा है। विज्ञापन

