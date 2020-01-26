असम के डिब्रूगढ़ में जबरदस्त धमाका, घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा बम निरोधक दस्ता

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant: We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this. https://t.co/jIIToDOLlZ— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
भारत के 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर देश की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत को दर्शाया। साथ ही इस डूडल में विविधतापूर्ण और एकजुट राष्ट्र को दिखाया गया है।
26 जनवरी 2020