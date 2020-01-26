शहर चुनें

Assam An explosion has taken place at a shop near NH 37 at Graham Bazaar in Dibrugarh

असम के डिब्रूगढ़ में जबरदस्त धमाका, घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा बम निरोधक दस्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, डिब्रूगढ़ Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 08:48 AM IST
जांच में जुटे अधिकारी
जांच में जुटे अधिकारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
असम के डिब्रूगढ़ में एक विस्फोट हुआ है। डिब्रूगढ़ के ग्राहम बाजार में एनएच-37 के पास एक दुकान में विस्फोट हुआ है। इस विस्फोट में किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है। 
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही जिले के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों समेत पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं। असम के डीजीपी भास्कर ज्योति महंत ने कहा है कि हमें डिब्रूगढ़ में विस्फोट की सूचना मिली है। जांच जांच की जा रही है कि इसमें कौन शामिल है।
