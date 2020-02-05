शहर चुनें

असम : सीआरपीएफ अधिकारी ने साथी को गोली मारकर मौत के घाट उतारा, मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 12:00 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
असम में सीआरपीएफ (केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल) के एक अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को अपने ही साथी को गोली मार दी। मामले में व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। घटना कछार जिले के काशीपुर स्थित सीआरपीएफ कैंप की है। पुलिस ने बताया कि गोली मारने वाले अधिकारी के खिलाफ हथियार कानून और आईपीसी की धारा 326, 307 और 302 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

