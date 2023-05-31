Asaduddin Owaisi: तेलंगाना में जमकर बरसे ओवैसी, बोले- ओल्ड सिटी में नहीं दम है तो चीन पर करें सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

एआईएमआईएम के नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने मंगलवार को तेलंगाना के आदिलाबाद में एक जनसभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने भाजपा और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह पर जमकर निशाना साधा। ओवैसी ने तीखा हमला किया कि वो बोलते हैं ओल्ड सिटी में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेंगे। अगर दम है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करो।

#WATCH | Telangana: Crores of rupees were approved for temples and he (Amit Shah) says steering is in my hand. If the steering is in my hand, then why do you feel pain? They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts: AIMIM… pic.twitter.com/4F3Yx9PCCx

2020 में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए तेलंगाना के भाजपा प्रमुख बंदी संजय ने कहा था कि भारत राष्ट्र समिति और ओवैसी की पार्टी जीएचएमसी चुनाव जीतने के लिए रोहिंग्या, पाकिस्तानी और अफगानिस्तानी मतदाताओं की मदद ले रही है। उन्होंने कहा था कि ग्रेटर हैदराबाद नगर निगम चुनाव पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान और रोहिंग्याओं के मतदाताओं के बिना कराए जाने चाहिए। चुनाव जीतने के बाद हम पुराने शहर में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेंगे।



पहलवानों पर भी बोले असदुद्दीन ओवैसी

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने कह दिया कि उनके पास सबूत नहीं हैं...जब सीएए का विरोध हो रहा था, जब शाहीन बाग हो रहा था तब सब लोग बैठकर तमाशा देख रहे थे। जब किसानों का आंदोलन हो रहा था तब सब लोग बैठकर तमाशा देख रहे थे। अब देखिए क्या हो रहा है। पहलवानों के मामले पर अब दिल्ली पुलिस और केंद्र सरकार को ही बताना होगा।

पीएम नई संसद में एक धर्म के लोगों को लेकर गए

एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नए संसद भवन (उद्घाटन के दौरान) के अंदर केवल एक धर्म के लोगों को ले गए। उन्हें सभी धर्मों के लोगों को लेना चाहिए था क्योंकि वह भारत के 130 करोड़ लोगों के पीएम हैं और केवल हिंदुओं के नहीं।

#WATCH | PM took people of only one religion inside the New Parliament building (during inauguration). He should have taken people of all religions as he is the PM of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/Q5cHxr6xYo — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

