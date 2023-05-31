Asaduddin Owaisi: तेलंगाना में जमकर बरसे ओवैसी, बोले- ओल्ड सिटी में नहीं दम है तो चीन पर करें सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
एआईएमआईएम के नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने मंगलवार को तेलंगाना के आदिलाबाद में एक जनसभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने भाजपा और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह पर जमकर निशाना साधा। ओवैसी ने तीखा हमला किया कि वो बोलते हैं ओल्ड सिटी में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेंगे। अगर दम है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करो।
#WATCH | Telangana: Crores of rupees were approved for temples and he (Amit Shah) says steering is in my hand. If the steering is in my hand, then why do you feel pain? They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts: AIMIM… pic.twitter.com/4F3Yx9PCCx
