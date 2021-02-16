अरुणाचल प्रदेश के कांग्रेस विधायक का आरोप, नॉर्थ-ईस्ट को महत्व नहीं देता केंद्र

Centre doesn't give much importance to North-East. We don't have much representation in govt. Rameshwar Teli is just making some food parks, Kiren Rijiju looking after AYUSH. Want to tell PM that give our people important portfolios: Ninong Ering, Cong MLA from Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/oJTccJDSpY— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021
