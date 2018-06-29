शहर चुनें

अरुणाचल प्रदेश: सड़क हादसे में आईटीबीपी के 4 जवानों की मौत, छह घायल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटानगर Updated Fri, 29 Jun 2018 09:04 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh: 4 ITBP personnel lost their lives after the bus hit by a boulder near Likabali 
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एक दर्दनाक बस हादसा हुआ है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, प्रदेश के लोअर सियांग जिले में शुक्रवार को आईटीबीपी जवानों की बस लैंडस्लाइड की चपेट में आ गई। जिसमें सवार चार आईटीबीपी के जवानों की मौत हो गई, जबकि छह जवान घायल भी हुए हैं।
घायल जवानों को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जिनमें 2 जवानों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। दुर्घटना की शिकारी हुई इस बस में कुल 20 जवान सवार थे। घटना लिकाबली के पास हुई। सेना की रेस्क्यू टीम ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर बचाव कार्य चलाया।

 
Monsoon covers the country says India Meteorological Department 
India News

देशभर में मानसून ने दी दस्तक, अगले 2 दिन तक 19 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

मौसम विभाग ने अगले 2 दिन तक 19 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है। विभाग ने इसकी जानकारी उत्तर और उत्तर-पश्चिम राज्यों में हुई भारी बारिश के बाद दी है। 

29 जून 2018

Surgical Strike Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda said Decision finally came from political leadership
India News

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में शामिल अफसर की नसीहत- जरूरत पड़ी तो पाक को फिर सिखाएंगे सबक

29 जून 2018

पीयूष गोयल
India News

सरकार की सफाई- स्विस बैंक में जमा भारतीयों की सारी रकम काला धन नहीं

29 जून 2018

Mumbai chartered plane crashed video in Ghatkopar 
India News

मुंबई विमान हादसे का हैरतअंगेज वीडियो आया सामने, पल भर में सबकुछ हो गया था राख

29 जून 2018

Arun Jaitley says all Amount deposits in Swiss Bank Is Not Black Money
India News

जेटली की सफाई, बोले- स्विस बैंकों में जमा पूरी रकम 'काला धन' नहीं

29 जून 2018

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में 3 आतंकी ढेर, ऑपरेशन खत्म

29 जून 2018

एचडी देवगौड़ा
India News

कर्नाटक : कांग्रेस को देवगौड़ा की चेतावनी, 'क्षेत्रीय पार्टियों को हल्के में ना ले'

29 जून 2018

भूपिंदर कौन औलाख
India News

उत्तराखंड सीएम से अभद्रता नहीं, स्कूल से गायब रहने पर सस्पेंड हुई उत्तरा: शिक्षा सचिव

29 जून 2018

Congress leader Veerappa Moily attacks on Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde statement
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने पीएम मोदी को बताया टाइगर, मोइली बोले- ऐसे खूंखार को भेजो जंगल

29 जून 2018

रामनाथ कोविंद-सविता कोविंद
India News

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद की पत्नी के साथ जगन्नाथ मंदिर में हुई बदसलूकी, सेवकों ने गर्भगृह का रास्ता रोका

29 जून 2018

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव : यूपी और बिहार में सियासी दलों की सफलता तय करेगा ये फैक्टर

इस रिपोर्ट में हम आपको बताएंगे कि क्यों 2019 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव में सीट शेयरिंग भी है यूपी और बिहार में सफलता को लेकर एक बड़ा फैक्टर है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

29 जून 2018

मोदी 3:17

पीएम मोदी ने एम्स में किया कई प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन, बोले देश में महसूस हो रहा है बदलाव

29 जून 2018

PIYUSH 3:00

कालेधन पर पीयूष गोयल ने दी सफाई, बोले जल्द ही डेटा देगा स्विटजरलैंड

29 जून 2018

मोदी 4:03

VIDEO: PM का दिखा भोजपुरी अंदाज, कबीर के दोहों के सहारे विपक्ष पर किया हमला

29 जून 2018

NARENDRA MODI 3:02

पीएम मोदी के एक फैसले से 18 लाख महिलाओं की नौकरी पर लटकी तलवार!

28 जून 2018

demo pic
Dehradun

बड़कोट: चट्टान के नीचे दबने से भारत तिब्बत सिमा पुलिस के जवान की मौत

28 जून 2018

SSC
India News

आने वाला है सुनहरा मौका: एसएससी करने जा रहा है 57 हजार सिपाहियों की भर्ती, ये है योग्यता

13 जून 2018

कर्नल इंद्र सिंह
Dehradun

कीर्ति चक्र विजेता कर्नल इंद्र सिंह का 104 वर्ष की आयु में निधन, सैन्य सम्मान के साथ दी अंतिम विदाई

31 मई 2018

ITBP to get nine new battalions, 47 new border outposts will be created
India News

ITBP को मिलेंगी नौ नई बटालियन, बनाए जाएंगे 47 नए बॉर्डर आउट पोस्ट

13 मई 2018

chandra shekhar
Dehradun

LBS अकादमी में आईटीबीपी जवान ने ही की थी साथी दारोगा की हत्या, कोर्ट ने दोषी माना

24 मार्च 2018

ITBP jawan is ready to learn chinese language for security concerns on border
India News

भारतीय सीमाओं की सुरक्षा होगी और पुख्ता, ITBP जवान सीखेंगे चीनी भाषा

25 फरवरी 2018

