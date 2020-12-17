शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Army officer allegedly stabbed in Guwahati after a disagreement with a group of civilians in a restaurant

असम: रेस्टोरेंट में विवाद के बाद भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी पर चाकू से हमला, एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 04:45 PM IST
असम के गुवाहाटी में 14 दिसंबर को एक रेस्टोरेंट में विवाद होने के बाद भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी पर कुछ लोगों ने चाकू से हमला कर दिया। मामले की जानकारी मिलने के बाद दिसपुर पुलिस स्टेशन में एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। 
