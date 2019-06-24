शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Army Intelligence issues advisory to its personnel against an Instagram profile 'Oyesomya'

इस महिला के इंस्टाग्राम प्रोफाइल से सेना के अधिकारियों को दूर रहने की सलाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 08:54 PM IST
इंस्टाग्राम प्रोफाइल 'ओयसोम्या'
इंस्टाग्राम प्रोफाइल 'ओयसोम्या' - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना की तरफ से हनी ट्रैप के बढ़ते मामलों पर एक एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है। इसमें सेना के अधिकारियों को किसी भी अनजान शख्स से इंस्टाग्राम पर बचने की सलाह दी गई है। ऐसा इसलिए किया गया है क्योंकि सेना को शक है कि एक इंस्टाग्राम प्रोफाइल 'ओयसोम्या' सेना के अधिकारियों को निशाना बना रहा है। इस प्रोफाइल पर एक लड़की की तस्वीर है।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

विमान लैंडिंग के बाद भी सोती रही महिला, फिर बंद फ्लाइट से ऐसे आई बाहर..

24 जून 2019

दिलीप घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बहुमत खो चुकी है, जल्द गिर जाएगी ममता बनर्जी की सरकारः दिलीप घोष

24 जून 2019

मायावती, अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आखिर कैसे मिलकर रह सकते हैं माया और अखिलेश एक साथ?

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigned
Banking Beema

आरबीआई को दूसरा झटका, उर्जित पटेल के बाद डिप्टी गवर्नर विरल आचार्य ने दिया इस्तीफा

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

फ्लॉप एक्टर अतुल अग्निहोत्री यूं बने सुपरहिट प्रोड्यूसर, आज हैं इतने करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक

24 जून 2019

अतुल अग्निहोत्री और अलवीरा
अतुल अग्निहोत्री
अतुल अग्निहोत्री
अतुल अग्निहोत्री, सलमान खान
Bollywood

फ्लॉप एक्टर अतुल अग्निहोत्री यूं बने सुपरहिट प्रोड्यूसर, आज हैं इतने करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक

24 जून 2019

aaj ka rashifal today rashifal 24th June 2019 daily horoscope 24th of June month
Predictions

24 जून राशिफल : इन सात राशियों के लिए शुभ साबित होगा सोमवार, जानें किन्हें करना होगा थोड़ा इंतजार

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
army intelligence indian army instagram profile oyesomya
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के कप्तान की बांग्लादेश को चेतावनी, कहा 'हम तो डूबे हैं सनम, तुमको भी ले डूबेंगे'

24 जून 2019

भरातीय नौसेना
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद बालाकोट ही नहीं, समुद्र के रास्ते भी पाक को करारा जवाब देने को तैयार था भारत

24 जून 2019

हॉलीडे
Health & Fitness

शोध: ऑफिस से ज्यादा छुट्टी लेने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां 

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
On one side of the scream there is sugarcane, on the other side litchi
Opinion

गन्ना, लीची, बच्चे, श्वान आदि-इत्यादि : चीख के एक तरफ गन्ना है दूसरी तरफ लीची

24 जून 2019

know the importance of health insurance
Personal Finance

बीमारियों से निपटने के लिए बेहद जरूरी है स्वास्थ्य बीमा, ये हैं फायदे

24 जून 2019

Online Shopping Tips
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग: छोटी-सी गलती से हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, ये टिप्स आएंगे काम

24 जून 2019

know how to cook tasty healthy breakfast in 15 minutes with recipes
Health & Fitness

सुबह का नाश्ता बनाने में होती है देरी तो जानें 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाले 8 हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट की विधि

24 जून 2019

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News

संसद में पीएम मोदी पर अधीर रंजन के विवादित बोल, 'नाली' विवाद पर मांगी माफी

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी के विवादित बोल थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को सेल्समैन बताते हुए कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर ‘बड़े सेल्समैन’ हैं। अब उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री की तुलना नाली से कर दी।

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रताप चंद सारंगी
India News

क्या पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद कहने वालों को देश में जीने का अधिकार है?: केंद्रीय मंत्री सारंगी

24 जून 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद (फाइल)
India News

मॉब लिंचिंग पर आजाद ने पीएम को घेरा- न्यू इंडिया अपने तक रखें, हमें पुराना भारत दे दें

24 जून 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद में अधीर रंजन चौधरी की मांग, अभिनंदन की मूंछ को राष्ट्रीय मूंछ घोषित किया जाए

24 जून 2019

जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार के कब्जे में चंद्रबाबू का आलीशान बंगला, सीएम जगनमोहन ने दिया तोड़ने का आदेश

24 जून 2019

भाजपा में शामिल हुए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

जेपी नड्डा की मौजूदगी में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर भाजपा में हुए शामिल

24 जून 2019

भारतीय रेलवे
India News

रेलवे ने दूर की 20 साल पुरानी अड़चन, प्रीमियन ट्रेनों में कर सकेंगे ज्यादा आरामदायक सफर

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक में बड़े फैसले, यूपी में पार्टी की सभी जिला समितियां भंग

24 जून 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

मुंबई-अहमदाबाद बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना से प्रभावित होंगे 54,000 मैंग्रोव

24 जून 2019

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News

अधीर रंजन बोले- पीएम मोदी 'बड़े सेल्समैन', कांग्रेस अपना उत्पाद बेचने में रही नाकाम

24 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

लोकसभा में ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रताप सारंगी, कांग्रेस को दी सलाह

केंद्रीय मंत्री और ओडिशा से भाजपा सांसद प्रताप चंद सारंगी ने लोकसभा में कांग्रेस को आड़े हाथों लिया। सारंगी ने लोकसभा में धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव देते हुए टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग पर हमला बोला और कहा कि क्या इन्हें देश में जीने का अधिकार है।

24 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 2:00

शाहिद का गुस्सैल अवतार लोगों को आ रहा पसंद, शुरुआती तीन दिनों में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

24 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 1:28

‘Kabir Singh’ को लेकर दर्शकों का रिएक्शन देखने Shahid और Kiara खुद पहुंचे थिएटर

24 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:17

गावस्कर के कहने पर अमरनाथ को मिली बॉलिंग और फिर हो गया चमत्कार

24 जून 2019

भाबी जी घर पर हैं 2:27

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain On Location Report: भाबी जी का चक्कर चला किसी और संग, निराश हुए तिवारी-विभूती

24 जून 2019

Related

अधीर रंजन चौधरी-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

लोकसभा Live: अधीर रंजन ने कहा- आज तक राहुल और सोनिया गांधी बाहर कैसे हैं?

24 जून 2019

सरोज कुमार मेहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंजीनियर से उठक-बैठक करवाने वाले बीजद विधायक सरोज कुमार मेहर गिरफ्तार

24 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ बोले, देश की रक्षा तैयारियों के साथ कोई भी समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा

24 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नाबालिग के साथ पांच दिनों तक छह लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म, सभी आरोपी गिरफ्तार

24 जून 2019

लीची
India News

पड़ताल: मुजफ्फरपुर में फैली बीमारी का सच, क्या लीची खाने से हो रही है बच्चों की मौत?

24 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जल-थल-नभ में बढ़ेगी देश की सामरिक शक्ति, अमेरिका से इन हथियारों को खरीदेगा भारत

24 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.