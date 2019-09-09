सेना को मिली जानकारी, दक्षिणी भारत में हो सकता है आतंकी हमला

Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C, Army Southern Command: We've inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements & terrorists are stalled. pic.twitter.com/p2gs24pAN8— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019
मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री कोनराड संगमा ने केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से सोमवार को कहा कि पूर्वोत्तर में नागरिकता (संशोधन) विधेयक को लेकर शंकाएं हैं और उनसे आग्रह किया कि विधेयक दोबारा लाने से पहले क्षेत्र के सभी राज्यों को विश्वास में लें।
9 सितंबर 2019