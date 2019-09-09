शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Army got inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in Southern part of India

सेना को मिली जानकारी, दक्षिणी भारत में हो सकता है आतंकी हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 03:47 PM IST
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एसके सैनी
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एसके सैनी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
सेना के दक्षिणी कमान के जनरल ऑफिसर कमांडर-इन-चीफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एसके सैनी ने कहा है कि उन्हें ऐसी जानकारी मिली है कि देश में आतंकी हमला हो सकता है। उन्होंने कहा, 'हमें जानकारी मिली है कि दक्षिणी भारत में आतंकी हमला हो सकता है। सर क्रीक से कुछ नाव बरामद की गई हैं। आतंकी और विरोधी तत्व की हर मंशाह को नाकाम करने के लिए हम सावधानी बरत रहे हैं।'
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस काजल राघवानी को हुई ये लाइलाज बीमारी, पोस्ट में लिखा- 'इसमें शर्माने जैसा कुछ नहीं'

9 सितंबर 2019

Kajal Raghwani
काजल राघवानी
काजल राघवानी
काजल राघवानी
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस काजल राघवानी को हुई ये लाइलाज बीमारी, पोस्ट में लिखा- 'इसमें शर्माने जैसा कुछ नहीं'

9 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार से बेटी टि्वंकल की शादी नहीं करवाना चाहती थीं मां डिंपल कपाड़िया, समझती थीं 'गे' है

9 सितंबर 2019

akshay kumar
अक्षय कुमार और ट्विंकल खन्ना
ट्विंकल खन्ना
ट्विंकल खन्ना
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार से बेटी टि्वंकल की शादी नहीं करवाना चाहती थीं मां डिंपल कपाड़िया, समझती थीं 'गे' है

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
Education

Chandrayaan 2: सैटेलाइट पर क्यों होती है सोने सी परत, क्या NASA भी करता है इसका इस्तेमाल?

9 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Bollywood

बिहार सरकार के इस फैसले से बेहद नाराज रवीना टंडन, ट्वीट कर ऐसे जाहिर किया गुस्सा

8 सितंबर 2019

raveena tandon
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon
रवीना टंडन
Bollywood

बिहार सरकार के इस फैसले से बेहद नाराज रवीना टंडन, ट्वीट कर ऐसे जाहिर किया गुस्सा

8 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

इन 6 हसीनाओं को डेट कर चुके हैं अक्षय, रिश्ते पर यकीन दिलाने के लिए कर लेते थे मंगनी और फिर...

9 सितंबर 2019

akshay kumar
आयशा जुल्का
akshay kumar
Akshay Shilpa
Bollywood

इन 6 हसीनाओं को डेट कर चुके हैं अक्षय, रिश्ते पर यकीन दिलाने के लिए कर लेते थे मंगनी और फिर...

9 सितंबर 2019

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme of government starting from 9 September 2019
Personal Finance

आज से मोदी सरकार सस्ते में बेचेगी सोना, मोटे मुनाफे के लिए आप भी उठाएं लाभ

9 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
indian army indian army south command terrorist attack southern india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अखिलेश यादव की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
Lucknow

रामपुर दौरा रद्द करने के बाद अखिलेश यादव की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, बोले-2022 का चुनाव अकेले ही लड़ेंगे

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इसरो की उम्मीद और बढ़ी, लैंडर विक्रम को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kajal Raghwani
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस काजल राघवानी को हुई ये लाइलाज बीमारी, पोस्ट में लिखा- 'इसमें शर्माने जैसा कुछ नहीं'

9 सितंबर 2019

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

पहली बीवी को तलाक देकर राज कुंद्रा ने शिल्पा से रचाई थी शादी, गिफ्ट किया था 50 करोड़ का बंगला

9 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना के साथ मिलकर अक्षय कुमार ने खुलेआम कर दी थी ऐसी हरकत, हो गए थे गिरफ्तार

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
mercury and venus transit in virgo rashi from 11 september
Predictions

बुध और शुक्र का कन्या राशि में मिलन, इन राशियों पर होगा ज्यादा असर

9 सितंबर 2019

Ram jethmalani death interesting facts about his life and as lawyer
Delhi NCR

जैसे ही कोर्ट में जेठमलानी रखते थे कदम तो बड़े-बड़े वकील ही नहीं जज भी खाते थे खौफ

9 सितंबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

ये हैं अक्षय कुमार के 10 दमदार किरदार, जिन्होंने बनाया राजीव भाटिया को असली सुपरस्टार

9 सितंबर 2019

राम
Delhi NCR

एक पैसे का सिक्का लेकर कराची से आए जेठमलानी ने तय किया 25 लाख रुपये फीस तक का सफर

9 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

बड़े अफसर को रूपजाल में फंसाने का नेता ने दिया 30 लाख का ठेका, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री कोनराड संगमा
India News

मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री ने शाह से कहा: पूर्वोत्तर में नागरिकता विधेयक को लेकर शंकाएं हैं

मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री कोनराड संगमा ने केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से सोमवार को कहा कि पूर्वोत्तर में नागरिकता (संशोधन) विधेयक को लेकर शंकाएं हैं और उनसे आग्रह किया कि विधेयक दोबारा लाने से पहले क्षेत्र के सभी राज्यों को विश्वास में लें।

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मोदी 2.0: सरकार के 100 दिन, 10 फैसलों ने बदल दी तस्वीर

9 सितंबर 2019

मोदी सरकार के 100 दिन
India News

मोदी 2.0: सरकार के 100 दिन, चुनौतियां भी कम नहीं

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

Chandrayaan 2 पर बड़ी खबर: टूटा नहीं है लैंडर विक्रम, संपर्क साधने की हो रही है पूरी कोशिश

9 सितंबर 2019

शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी
India News

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी की पुत्री बनीं कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता

9 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह ने कहा- असम ही नहीं पूरे भारत को घुसपैठिया मुक्त करेंगे

9 सितंबर 2019

एसबीआई लोन
India News

त्योहारी सीजन मे एसबीआई का ग्राहकों को तोहफा, होम लोन पर तीसरी बार घटाई ब्याज दर

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इसरो की उम्मीद और बढ़ी, लैंडर विक्रम को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है

9 सितंबर 2019

एमजे अकबर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एमजे अकबर मामला: प्रिया रमानी ने दर्ज कराए अपने बयान, क्रॉस एग्जामिनेशन शुरू

9 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: डोंगरी में गिरी निर्माणाधीन इमारत, एक की मौक एक घायल

9 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Chandrayaan 2 पर बड़ी खबर: टूटा नहीं है लैंडर विक्रम, संपर्क साधने की हो रही है पूरी कोशिश

चंद्रयान- 2 का लैंडर विक्रम पूरा का पूरा चांद की सतह पर पड़ा है। ऑर्बिटर के कैमरे से मिली तस्वीर से पता चला है कि विक्रम टूटा नहीं है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

9 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:00

‘बेली डांस’ के भरोसे है पाकिस्तान की खस्ताहाल अर्थव्यवस्था

9 सितंबर 2019

एसबीआई लोन 1:44

त्योहारी सीजन मे एसबीआई का ग्राहकों को तोहफा, होम लोन पर तीसरी बार घटाई ब्याज दर

9 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:37

हिंदी सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी ऐतिहासिक फिल्म पृथ्वीराज का टीजर रिलीज, अक्षय कुमार ने किया ट्वीट

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:11

Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम लैंडर फिर दिखा सकता है अपना पराक्रम

9 सितंबर 2019

Related

चलती गाड़ी से गिरी एक साल की बच्ची
India News

केरल: इडुकी जिले में चलती गाड़ी से गिरी एक साल की बच्ची, बाल-बाल बची, देखें वीडियो

9 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केरल: व्हाट्सएप पर पत्नी को दिया तीन तलाक, अब गिरफ्तार

9 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

व्यभिचार कानून के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगी सेना, बना रहेगा अपराध

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम लैंडर फिर दिखा सकता है अपना पराक्रम

9 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

तिहाड़ में बंद चिदंबरम बोले- किसी अधिकारी ने कुछ गलत नहीं किया, गिरफ्तारी न हो

9 सितंबर 2019

चालान
India News

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़कर नहीं भरे चालान के पैसे तो आपकी इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी होगी महंगी

9 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited