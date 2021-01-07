सेना प्रमुख नरवणे तीन दिवसीय यात्रा पर पुणे पहुंचे, सेना की तैयारियों का लिया जायजा

Maharashtra: Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived at Pune on a three-day visit to Headquarters of Southern Command to review the operational preparedness, assistance provided during COVID, flood relief and initiatives taken to improve quality of life of troops. pic.twitter.com/6zZy3XqPTo— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021
