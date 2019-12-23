दिल्ली में बोले सेनाध्यक्ष रावत- भारतीय रक्षा प्रणाली से जीतेंगे भविष्य के युद्ध

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in Delhi: Non-contact warfare will help us in gaining advantage over the adversary in future wars. Quantum technologies, cyber space, and artificial intelligence need to be leveraged into the defence ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/lDCdVsX7Sl— ANI (@ANI) 23 December 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों के ताजा रुझानों से साफ है कि अब कांग्रेस-जेएमएम गठबंधन को बहुमत मिल रहा है और जेएमएम के हेमंत सोरेन मुख्यमंत्री बन सकते हैं। रुझानों बता रहे हैं कि भाजपा इस बार पिछड़ती दिख रही है।
23 दिसंबर 2019