Home ›   India News ›   Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in delhi says We will win future wars with Indian systems

दिल्ली में बोले सेनाध्यक्ष रावत- भारतीय रक्षा प्रणाली से जीतेंगे भविष्य के युद्ध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 01:24 PM IST
सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत
सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना के अध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत ने दिल्ली में भारतीय रक्षा उद्योग के विकास कार्यक्रम में कहा कि हम भविष्य के युद्ध भारतीय रक्षा प्रणाली की मदद से जीतेंगे। उन्होंने कहा, 'गैर-संपर्क युद्ध भविष्य के युद्धों में विरोधी पर लाभ प्राप्त करने में हमारी मदद करेंगे। हमें डिफेंस इकोसिस्टम में क्वांटम टेक्नोलॉजी, साइबर स्पेस और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस का फायदा उठाना होगा।'
