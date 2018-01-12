आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत बोले- चीन डाल रहा है दबाव, हम उससे निपट रहे हैं

The threat of the use of CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) weapons is becoming a reality, particularly from the non-state actors: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/8ntMFXPmAy — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

I am sure that DRDO's long term perspective plan in conjunction & integrated perspective plan of the services must have encompassed the development of mitigation of technologies against such CBRN threats: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/vsqmRBsGBd — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

We need modern weapons and technology. We have to look at what we require to fight the future wars. We have to get systems that are best suited for our requirements: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WqXZpA3c4u — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Becoming a worrisome phenomenon that people are just rushing to Ops to get success&at time taking risks well beyond their capacities.Why are they taking risks?They are more concerned abt tasks at hand to get success,that is why sometimes it is leading to higher casualty rate:COAS pic.twitter.com/QwqlzPukB4 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Yes, China is exerting pressure. We are dealing with it. Yes we should try that it is not escalated. We will not allow our territory to intruded. Troops are earmarked, should a situation arise our troops are ready to cater: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Heuw6N7QVK — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

At the military level, if there is threat we have to be prepared. Our focus has to shift to Northern Borders: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat in Delhi — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018