Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Delhi ›   Army chief Bipin Rawat said at military level our troops are ready to cater any situation

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत बोले- चीन डाल रहा है दबाव, हम उससे निपट रहे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 03:26 PM IST
Army chief Bipin Rawat said at military level our troops are ready to cater any situation
आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत - फोटो : PTI
भारतीय सेना के अध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत का कहना है कि केमिकल, बायोलॉजिकल रेडियोलॉजिकल और न्यूकलियर (सीबीआरएन) हथियार अब हकीकत बनते जा रहे हैं। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि डीआरडीओ की संयोजन और एकीकृत परिप्रेक्ष्य योजना में प्रौद्योगिकियों के शमन के विकास को शामिल किया जाएगा जो इन सीबीआरएन के खतरों से हमें बचाएगा। रावत ने यह बातें डीआरडीओ कार्यशाला और सीबीआरएन रक्षा प्रौद्योगिकियों की प्रदर्शनी के उद्घाटन पर कहीं।

RELATED

रावत ने दिल्ली में कहा कि हमें आधुनिक तरीके के हथियार और तकनीक चाहिए। हमें यह देखना होगा कि भविष्य में होने वाले युद्ध के लिए हमें क्या चाहिए। हमें उस तरह के सिस्टम चाहिए जो हमारी जरुरतों के लिए उपयुक्त हों। चिंताजनक बात यह है कि आज लोग सफलता हासिल करने के लिए विकल्पों की ओर जा रहे हैं और इस वजह से अपनी योग्यता से ज्यादा खतरे उठा रहे हैं। वो आखिर खतरे क्यों उठा रहे हैं? सफलता पाने के लिए वो हाथों में आए किसी भी टास्क में बहुत ज्यादा दिलचस्पी लेते हैं। जिसकी वजह से कई बार दुर्घटना दर में बढ़ोत्तरी हो जाती है। 

चीन के बढ़ते दबाव को लेकर बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि हां, चीन हमपर दबाव डाल रहा है। हम उससे निपट रहे हैं। हम इसपर प्रयास करते रहेंगे क्योंकि हमारा उससे सीधा वास्ता है। हम अपने क्षेत्र को आतंकित नहीं होने देंगे। सेना की टुकड़ी निर्धारित है। जब भी कोई परिस्थिति सामने आएगी हमारी टुकड़ी उसका सामना करने में सक्षम है। मिलिट्री लेवल पर अगर कोई खतरा पैदा होता है तो हमें उसके लिए तैयार रहना चाहिए। अब हमारा ध्यान उत्तरी सीमाओं पर शिफ्ट हो गया है।
 
bipin rawat army chief drdo
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde fun with puneesh sharma and vikas gupta in task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा से रात में नाचने को बोले विकास-पुनीश, बोलीं- 'ऐसा लग रहा मैं तुम्हारी...'

12 जनवरी 2018

film review mukkabaaz anurag kashyap vineet kumar singh jimmy shergill
Movie Review

Film Review: अनुराग का जोरदार पंच, जाति और खेल का समीकरण है MUKKABAAZ

12 जनवरी 2018

first look nawazuddin siddiqui in web series mcmafia on amazon prime
Bollywood

McMafia में इस अंदाज में दिखेंगे नवाज, वेब सीरीज की दुनिया में रखा कदम

12 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

ayushmann khurrana released toffee song bachpan
Bollywood

'Toffee' में 'बचपन' की याद दिला रहे आयुष्मान खुराना, गाना सुनकर होंगे इमोशनल

12 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant puneesh sharma declared the winner in house
Television

Bigg Boss की चालबाजी को समझ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, फिनाले से 3 दिन पहले Winner किया घोषित

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Indira Gandhi Medical College for post of Senior resident
Government Jobs

इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सीनियर रेजीडेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी, निशुल्क आवेदन

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ITI Limited for post of Assistant Executive Engineers
Government Jobs

ITI लिमिटेड में असिस्टेंट एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर्स के लिए वैकेंसी, 2 फरवरी लास्ट डेट

12 जनवरी 2018

week 1st barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

फिनाले वीक का Bigg Boss को नहीं मिला फायदा, TRP लिस्ट में टॉप-10 से बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and karan johar patch up at indias next superstar
Bollywood

तो क्या कंगना नहीं भुला पा रहीं हैं करण से दुश्मनी, बोलीं- 'शो में जहर पिलाते हैं'

12 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

four supreme court judges who did a press conference for the first time in indian judicial history
India News

जानें कौन हैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वो चार वरिष्ठ जज, जिन्होंने खोला मोर्चा

भारत के इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब देश की सर्वोच्च अदालत के चार वरिष्ठ जजों ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस की और देश की जनता के सामने अपनी बात रखी। आइए जानते हैं यह चारों जज कौन हैं?

12 जनवरी 2018

big opportunity for nation because ISRO is launches its 100th Satellite Cartosat-2
India News

ISRO ने लगाई अंतरिक्ष में सैटेलाइट की 'सेंचुरी', PM बोले- देशवासियों को मिलेगा फायदा

12 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi Stands at top third position in Gallup international survey for world famous leaders
India News

दुनिया में बजा PM मोदी का डंका, लोकप्रिय नेताओं में ट्रंप-जिनपिंग को पीछे छोड़ा

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court want BH Loya postmartem report from Maharashtra Government calling it serious issue
India News

जज लोया की मौत को SC ने बताया सीरियस मैटर, सरकार से मांगी पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट

12 जनवरी 2018

Man in kerala hide camera in slippers to take up under skirt pictures of Girls
India News

चप्पल में कैमरा फिट कर लेने लगा लड़कियों की स्कर्ट के नीचे वाली फोटो

12 जनवरी 2018

Girish Bapat Senior BJP leader and Minister said that Maharashtra Government will change next year
India News

फडणवीस के मंत्री बोले- अगले साल महाराष्ट्र में बदल जाएगी सरकार

12 जनवरी 2018

Fertility rates in Muslims also declined, according to the previous survey
India News

कम हुई मुस्लिमों की प्रजनन दर, पिछले सर्वे के मुकाबले इस बार दर्ज हुई कमी

12 जनवरी 2018

America is working to secure India's NSG membership says Kenneth I Juster
India News

NSG में भारत की एंट्री पर साथ आया अमेरिका, चीन अटकाता रहा है रोड़े

12 जनवरी 2018

Nitin Gadkari slams navy officers for demanding flat in south mumbai
India News

गडकरी बोले- पॉश इलाके में ही रहना चाहते हैं नेवी ऑफिसर, नहीं दूंगा 1 इंच जमीन

12 जनवरी 2018

Sushma Swaraj help indian woman stranded on Kualalumpur airport with her son body
India News

मलेशिया: एयरपोर्ट से बेटे के शव को स्वदेश लाना चाहती थी मां, सुषमा स्वराज ने की मदद

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

देश में पहली बार ये महिला वकील से बनेंगी सीधे सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जज

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कॉलेजियम ने मोदी सरकार से सुप्रीम कोर्ट की सीनियर वकील इंदु मल्होत्रा को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जज नियुक्त करने की सिफारिश की है।

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court judges address nation to appeal for saving the institution 2:09

Video: सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के चार जजों ने लगाए ये आरोप

12 जनवरी 2018

When asked to sing a song to Nitin Gadkari, he reply 1:10

जब नितिन गडकरी ने कहा, गाना मेरे बस की बात नहीं!

12 जनवरी 2018

Isro will launch 31 satellites on 12TH January 2:00

ISRO की एक और बड़ी छलांग, अंतरिक्ष में लगाया शतक

12 जनवरी 2018

Elderly couple writes to President demanding ‘Active Euthanasia’ 3:05

इस बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति ने राष्ट्रपति से की इच्छा मृत्यु की फरियाद

11 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

China counter the statement of Indian Army Chief bipin rawat
China

आर्मी चीफ के बयान पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी, डोकलाम में सेना की गश्त का किया दावा

9 जनवरी 2018

for modern technology in defense bipin rawat says time to fight with home made solutions
India News

सेना में आधुनिकता जरूरी, देश में बने हथियारों का हो इस्तेमाल: बिपिन रावत

8 जनवरी 2018

Soldier shall get ready to answer back on enemies: Army Chief
India News

दुश्मनों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए तैयार रहें जवान: सेना प्रमुख 

31 दिसंबर 2017

Vijay Diwas 2017 Nirmala Sitharaman Bipin Rawat Sunil Lanba Birender Singh pay tributes to soldiers
India News

विजय दिवस: सेना प्रमुख के साथ अमर जवान ज्योति पहुंचीं रक्षा मंत्री, दी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

16 दिसंबर 2017

Amar Ujala Poll: Bipin rawat is right Indian army affected by politics 
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: 80 फीसदी लोगों की राय- भारतीय सेना में हो रही राजनीति की घुसपैठ

7 दिसंबर 2017

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian army will continue operations against terrorists in cold Weather
India News

कड़ाके की ठंड में भी आतंकियों से लोहा लेते रहेंगे जवान, घाटी में जारी रहेगा सैन्य अभियान

26 नवंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.