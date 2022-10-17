Appointment: नियुक्ति समिति ने विशेष सुरक्षा निदेशक अरुण कुमार सिन्हा का कार्यकाल 31 मई 2023 तक बढ़ाया

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension in temporary upgradation of the post of Special Protection Director Arun Kumar Sinha to Director General level, till May 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. pic.twitter.com/OVXzceqcHs— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
