ATGM: डीआरडीओ और भारतीय सेना ने एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया, देखें वीडियो

परीक्षण में एटीजीएम ने सटीकता के साथ बुल्स आई पर प्रहार किया और न्यूनतम सीमाओं पर लक्ष्य को सफलतापूर्वक हरा दिया। टेलीमेट्री सिस्टम ने मिसाइल के संतोषजनक उड़ान प्रदर्शन को रिकॉर्ड किया।
#WATCH | Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra today. The ATGM hit the bull's-eye with textbook precision: DRDO pic.twitter.com/mf7VxMnSyp— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
Indigenously-developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by @DRDO_India & @adgpi at KK Ranges with support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar today.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/Je3hS1Eqd5— PRO Nagpur, Ministry of Defence (@PRODefNgp) June 28, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.