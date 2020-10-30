शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Anti-Ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal

भारतीय नौसेना ने दागी एंटी शिप मिसाइल, अधिकतम सीमा तक लक्ष्य भेदने की क्षमता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 02:03 PM IST
भारतीय नौसेना ने दागी एंटी शिप मिसाइल
भारतीय नौसेना ने दागी एंटी शिप मिसाइल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय नौसेना की ओर से शुक्रवार को एंटी शिप मिसाइल दागी गई। नौसेना ने गाइडेड मिसाइल कार्वेट आईएनएस कोरा की मदद से मिसाइल को दागा। बंगाल की खाड़ी में भारतीय नौसेना ने अपना परीक्षण किया। यह मिसाइल सही सटीकता के साथ अधिकतम सीमा तक लक्ष्य को मारती है।
india news national indian navy indian navy chief ins kora ins kora class anti ship missile guided missile corvette

