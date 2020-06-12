आंध्र प्रदेश के टीडीपी नेता अत्चन्नायडू को एसीबी ने किया गिरफ्तार

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested TDP leader Atchannaidu in connection with alleged irregularities in Employees' State Insurance (ESI): Srikakulam SP Ammireddy #AndhraPradesh— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.