आंध्र प्रदेश के टीडीपी नेता अत्चन्नायडू को एसीबी ने किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 09:07 AM IST
भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा (ईएसआई) में कथित अनियमितता के मामले में आंध्र प्रदेश के टीडीपी नेता अत्चन्नायडू को गिरफ्तार किया है। श्रीकाकुलम के एसपी अम्मेरेड्डी ने यह जानकारी दी।
