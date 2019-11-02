एंजेला मर्केल ने कहा- बस क्षेत्र में सुधार पर खर्च करेंगे 200 मिलियन यूरो

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a business meeting in Delhi: We will also earmark Euros 200 Million to reform bus sector in Tamil Nadu. Whoever has looked at pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments to replacing diesel buses with electric buses. pic.twitter.com/I176YBGpMb— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का तीन दिवसीय थाईलैंड दौरा शनिवार से शुरू हो रहा है। उनका यह दौरा व्यापार, समुद्री सुरक्षा एवं संपर्क जैसे प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में क्षेत्रीय सहयोग को मजबूत करने पर फोकस होगा।
2 नवंबर 2019