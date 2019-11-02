शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Angela Merkel at business meeting says we launched Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility

एंजेला मर्केल ने कहा- बस क्षेत्र में सुधार पर खर्च करेंगे 200 मिलियन यूरो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 10:04 AM IST
एंजेला मर्केल
एंजेला मर्केल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल दो दिन के दौरे पर भारत आई हुई हैं। शनिवार को उन्होंने दिल्ली में कहा कि हमने हरित शहरी गतिशीलता के लिए भारत-जर्मन साझेदारी शुरू की है। हमने इस दिशा में एक बिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर खर्च किए हैं।
उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'हम तमिलनाडु में बस क्षेत्र में सुधार करने के लिए 200 मिलियन यूरो खर्च करेंगे। जिस किसी ने भी कल दिल्ली में प्रदूषण को देखा था उन्हें डीजल बसों को इलेक्ट्रिक बसों से बदलने के लिए अच्छा तर्क मिल गया होगा।'
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल
India News

भारत-जर्मनी मिलकर आतंकवाद और उग्रवाद जैसे खतरों से निपटेंगे, हुए कई अहम समझौते

1 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी से मिली जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल, भारत और जर्मनी के बीच हुए कई समझौते

1 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के साथ जर्मन चांसलर मर्केल
India News

पीएम मोदी से मिलीं एंजेला मर्केल, जर्मनी के साथ 20 अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर की उम्मीद

1 नवंबर 2019

जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल की अगवानी केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने की
India News

जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल दिल्ली पहुंचीं, केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने की अगवानी

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Angela Merkel
India News

भारत दौरे पर राष्ट्रगान के दौरान खड़ी नहीं होंगी जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Angela Merkel
India News

आज भारत पहुंचेंगी जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल, वार्ता में कश्मीर नहीं होगा शामिल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

angela merkel business meeting diesel buses
