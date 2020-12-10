शहर चुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश: वाईएसआरसीपी नेता डी रेवती ने टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारी को मारा थप्पड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 11:38 AM IST
वाईएसआरसीपी नेता डी रेवती
वाईएसआरसीपी नेता डी रेवती - फोटो : ANI

आंध्र प्रदेश में वाईएसआरसीपी नेता डी रेवती ने गुंटूर जिले के काजा टोल पर एक टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार दिया। उन्हें टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारी ने रोका था और टोल टैक्स देने को कहा था। उन्होंने टोल टैक्स देने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद कर्मचारियों और उनके बीच बहस होने लगी। इसी दौरान उन्होंने कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ जड़ दिए।
विज्ञापन

