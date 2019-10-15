शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश: यात्रियों से भरी बस पलटी, आठ की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आंध्र प्रदेश Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 02:32 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश में बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई है
आंध्र प्रदेश में बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई है - फोटो : ANI
आंध्र प्रदेश में एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया है। राज्य के पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले में यात्रियों से भरी बस पलट गई है। यह दुर्घटना मारेदुमिली और चिंतूरू के बीच घटित हुई है। घटना में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि कई अन्य घायल हुए हैं।
पुलिस ने बताया कि पर्यटकों को ले जा रही बस आदिवासी क्षेत्र में चिंतूर घाट रोड पर वाल्मीकि कोंडा के पास एक घाटी में गिर गई। पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक अदनान नईम अस्मी ने कहा, ‘बस के खाई में गिरने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है लेकिन मृत या घायल व्यक्तियों की संख्या अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाई है।’ पुलिस ने बताया कि घटनास्थल वाले इलाके में पर्याप्त संचार सेवा उपलब्ध नहीं है।
