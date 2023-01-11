Vande Bharat: विशाखापत्तनम में हरी झंडी दिखाए जाने से पहले वंदे भारत ट्रेन पर पथराव, मेंटेनेंस के दौरान घटना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
आंध्र प्रदेश में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस पर पथराव की घटना सामने आई है। बताया जा रहा है कि विशाखापत्तनम में वंदे भारत ट्रेन पर पथराव किया गया है। ट्रेन को 19 जनवरी को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हरी झंडी दिखाने वाले हैं। हादसा मेंटेनेंस के दौरान हुआ। डीआरएम के मुताबिक, विशाखापत्तनम के कांचरापलेम के पास वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस के एक कोच का शीशा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। आगे की जांच चल रही है।
Andhra Pradesh | Stones pelted on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam which will be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 19. Incident occurred during maintenance.
Glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. Further probe underway: DRM pic.twitter.com/JQLrHbwyJ4— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023
