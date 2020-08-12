आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने की 'वाईएसआर चेयुता स्कीम 2020' की शुरुआत, महिला सशक्तीकरण पर जोर

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी ने राज्य में महिलाओं के कल्याण के लिए एक नई स्कीम लॉन्च की है। मुख्यमंत्री रेड्डी ने वाईएसआर चेयुता स्कीम 2020 के नाम से एक नई स्कीम की शुरुआत की है। इस स्कीम का मुख्य उद्देश्य आंत्रेप्रोन्योरशिप को बढ़ावा देते हुए महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाना है।
Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches 'YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2020' that aims at making women self-reliant by promoting entrepreneurship. About 23 lakh women (45-60 age) belonging to SC, ST, BC & minority communities will get incentive of Rs 18,750 per annum. pic.twitter.com/r8mNHegiLm— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020
