Home ›   India News ›   Andhra Pradesh Government launches YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2020 for empowering women

आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने की 'वाईएसआर चेयुता स्कीम 2020' की शुरुआत, महिला सशक्तीकरण पर जोर

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 12:44 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी ने राज्य में महिलाओं के कल्याण के लिए एक नई स्कीम लॉन्च की है। मुख्यमंत्री रेड्डी ने वाईएसआर चेयुता स्कीम 2020 के नाम से एक नई स्कीम की शुरुआत की है। इस स्कीम का मुख्य उद्देश्य आंत्रेप्रोन्योरशिप को बढ़ावा देते हुए महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाना है।

इस स्कीम के तहत 45-60 साल की उम्र की करीब 23 लाख महिलाओं को लाभ दिया जाएगा। राज्य की एससी, एसटी, ओबीसी और अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय ताल्लुक रखने वाली महिलाओं को इस स्कीम का फायदा मिलेगा। इस स्कीम के तहत महिलाओं को हर साल 18,750 रुपये का इंसेंटिव मिलेगा।

andhra pradesh andhra pradesh cm jagan mohan reddy ysr cheyudha scheme empowering women

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

