आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने शहीद हवलदार प्रवीण कुमार रेड्डी के परिवार को दी 50 लाख रुपये की सहायता राशि

Andhra Pradesh Government has announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of Hawaldar Praveen Kumar Reddy who lost his life in the terrorist attack near LoC ( Line of Control) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir: Andhra Pradesh CM's Office— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
