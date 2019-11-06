आंध्र प्रदेश के सभी स्कूलों में अंग्रेजी माध्यम से होगी पढ़ाई, राज्य सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

Govt of Andhra Pradesh: Govt hereby accord permission to Commissioner of School Education to convert all govt, MPP schools & Zilla Parishad schools and all classes into English medium from classes 1-8 from the academic year 2020-21 & for classes 9 & 10 from academic year 2021-22.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
Govt of Andhra Pradesh: However, the Commissioner of School Education shall take appropriate & adequate efforts to implement Telugu/Urdu as compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in all the schools compulsorily in line with the govt orders in the matter https://t.co/ZAyeXWdX7c— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
पिछले दो सालों से सामाजिक बहिष्कार का दंश झेल रहे हरियाणा के हिसार जिले के एक गांव के दलित लोगों ने इंसाफ के लिए अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है।
6 नवंबर 2019