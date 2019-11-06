शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश के सभी स्कूलों में अंग्रेजी माध्यम से होगी पढ़ाई, राज्य सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 05:57 AM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार में स्कूल शिक्षा के कमिश्नर को अनुमति दी है कि सभी सरकारी, एमपीपी स्कूलों, जिला परिषद के स्कूलों और सभी कक्षाओं को अंग्रेजी माध्यम से चलाए जाएं। इसे पहली से आठवीं तक की कक्षाओं के लिए सत्र 2020-21 से और नौवीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं के लिए शिक्षा सत्र 2021-22 में शुरू किया जाएगा।
राज्य सरकार ने कहा है कि हालांकि, सभी स्कूलों में शिक्षा के वर्तमान माध्यम के आधार पर अनिवार्य रूप से इस मामले में सरकार के आदेशों के अनुसार स्कूली शिक्षा के कमिश्नर को तेलुगू या उर्दू को अनिवार्य विषय बनाने के लिए उचित प्रयास करने चाहिए।

 
andhra pradesh schools english medium school
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

