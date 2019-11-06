आंध्र प्रदेश के सभी स्कूलों में अंग्रेजी माध्यम से होगी पढ़ाई, राज्य सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

Govt of Andhra Pradesh: Govt hereby accord permission to Commissioner of School Education to convert all govt, MPP schools & Zilla Parishad schools and all classes into English medium from classes 1-8 from the academic year 2020-21 & for classes 9 & 10 from academic year 2021-22.

Govt of Andhra Pradesh: However, the Commissioner of School Education shall take appropriate & adequate efforts to implement Telugu/Urdu as compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in all the schools compulsorily in line with the govt orders in the matter https://t.co/ZAyeXWdX7c