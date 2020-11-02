आंध्र प्रदेश: डीजल से भरे ट्रक से टकराईं दो कारें, पांच लोगों की मौत, चार ने मौके पर ही गंवाई जान

Andhra Pradesh: Five persons died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am today near Kadapa airport. While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries undergoing treatment at RIMS, Kadapa pic.twitter.com/zbT8cIQzmA— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020
