Home ›   India News ›   Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot

आंध्र प्रदेश: विजयवाड़ा स्थित होटल में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग मौके पर रवाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विजयवाड़ा Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 08:05 AM IST
होटल में लगी आग
होटल में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा शहर के एक होटल में भीषण आग लग गई है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग मौके पर पहुंच गया है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शहर में बढ़ रहे कोरोना वायरस के मामले को देखते हुए इसे कोविड-19 सुविधा केंद्र के रूप में तब्दील किया गया था। 
fire vijaywada covid centre

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

