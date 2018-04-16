शहर चुनें

उन्नाव-कठुआ रेप केस पर भड़के आनंद महिंद्रा, बोले- जल्लाद बनकर देना चाहता हूं आरोपियों को मौत की सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 12:05 PM IST
आनंद महिंद्रा
आनंद महिंद्रा
महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप मामले को लेकर ट्विटर पर गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। उन्होंने लिखा, जल्लाद की नौकरी ऐसी नहीं है जिसे कोई करना चाहता हो लेकिन अगर रेप करने वालों को मारने की सजा मिले तो मैं जल्लाद की नौकरी खुशी-खुशी करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि वह खुद को शांत रखने की कोशिश करते हैं लेकिन जब देश में इस तरह की घटनाएं देखते हैं तो उनका खून खौलता है। 
आपको बता दें कि रविवार को भी उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप मामले में दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर भी छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन किया था। प्रदर्शन में सैकड़ों लोग रेप पीड़िता के परिवार को न्याय दिलाने और आरोपियों को सख्त सजा की मांग कर रहे थे। प्रदर्शन में जेएनयू, एएमयू और बाकी कॉलेजों के छात्र शामिल थे। 

गौरतलब है कि कठुआ में आठ साल की बच्ची के साथ गैंगरेप और हत्या की घटना ने पूरे देश में आक्रोश पैदा कर दिया है। उन्नाव में भी गैंगरेप की घटना से जनता गुस्से में है और लगातार प्रदर्शन कर रही है। ऐसे में दोनों ही मामलों में आरोपियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की जा रही है।
 

 

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.