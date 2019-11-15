भूकंप से कांपा अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप समूह क्षेत्र

अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप समूह क्षेत्र में आज सुबह 12 बजकर एक मिनट पर भूकंप के जोरदार झटके महसूस किए गए। भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के अनुसार भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.0 थी। अभी तक जानमाल की छति की कोई सूचना नहीं आई है।

India Meteorological Department (IMD): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the Nicobar Islands region at 12:01 am, today.