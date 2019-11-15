शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
भूकंप से कांपा अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप समूह क्षेत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अंडमान Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 04:37 AM IST
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप समूह क्षेत्र में आज सुबह 12 बजकर एक मिनट पर भूकंप के जोरदार झटके  महसूस किए गए। भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के अनुसार भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.0 थी। अभी तक जानमाल की छति की कोई सूचना नहीं आई है।
 
earthquake andaman nicobar island
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
