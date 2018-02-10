अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Amitabh Bachchan follow Congress on twitter, party says thank you

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर कांग्रेस को किया फॉलो, पार्टी ने कहा धन्यवाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:14 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan follow Congress on twitter, party says thank you
Amitabh Bachchan
बॉलीवुड के बिग बी अमिताभ बच्चन ने देश की सबसे पुरानी पार्टी कांग्रेस को ट्विटर पर फॉलो करना शुरू किया है। अमिताभ बच्चन के फॉलो करने के बाद कांग्रेस भी उत्साहित नजर आई। बिग बी के फॉलो करने के बाद कांग्रेस ने आभार जताया, साथ ही अमिताभ बच्चन की अपकमिंग फिल्म '102 नॉट आउट' के लिए भी बधाइयां दी। 

कांग्रेस ने ट्विट करते हुए लिखा, अमिताभ बच्चन जी कांग्रेस को फॉलो करने के लिए धन्यवाद, आपको '102 नॉट आउट' फिल्म के लिए शुभकामनाएं। कांग्रेस ने लिखा कि एक और कारण हैं जिसे सेलिब्रेट करने की जरूरत है। आज हमारे 4 मिलियन ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स हो गए हैं। 
 

जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि फिल्म '102 नॉट आउट' में अमिताभ बच्चन और ऋषि कपूर 27 साल बाद पर्दे पर एक साथ नजर आएंगे। हाल ही में इस फिल्म का टीजर लॉन्च किया गया। 

RELATED

पिछले कुछ सालों में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने सोशल मीडिया पर पकड़ मजबूत की है। जून 2016 में कांग्रेस 1 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स होने की जानकारी दी थी। फरवरी 2018 में उनके 4 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हो चुके हैं।    
amitabh bachchan twitter congress

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

bigg boss winner gauahar khan slams rumours of relationship
Bollywood

रिलेशनशिप की खबरों पर Bigg Boss की ये विनर भड़की, कर दिया ऐसा ट्वीट करना पड़ा डिलीट

10 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone padmaavat beats salman khan kick
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने सलमान खान को पीछे छोड़ा, अब आमिर हैं निशाने पर

10 फरवरी 2018

Teddy Day Status Quotes SMS Wallpapers Images And Shayari In Hindi For Girlfriend And Boyfriend
Lifestyle

Teddy Day Quotes: गर्लफ्रेंड को ये मजेदार SMS और शायरी भेजकर विश करना ना भूलें

10 फरवरी 2018

Valentines Week Teddy Day 2018 On February 10 History Of Stuffed Toy Teddy Bear
Lifestyle

Happy Teddy Day 2018: इस खिलौने से जुड़ी ये दिलचस्प बातें पक्का नहीं जानते होंगे आप

10 फरवरी 2018

Teddy Day Gifts For Girlfriends And Boyfriends To Celebrate Teddy Day 2018 On 10th February
Lifestyle

Teddy Day Gifts 2018: दिल की बात कहने में लगता है डर, तो गिफ्ट करें अलार्म टेडी बियर

10 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor daughter Misha spotted playing football
Bollywood

छोटी सी उम्र में मीशा को मिल गया नया गोल, पापा शाहिद अब तक हैं अंजान

10 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma new show promo release
Television

लो आ गया कपिल के नए शो का प्रोमो, देखकर भूल जाएंगे सब कुछ

10 फरवरी 2018

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Indian Railway is all set to sack its 13000 employees for taking unauthorized leave
India News

बिना बताए छुट्टी पर गए 13,500 कर्मचारियों को निकालेगा रेलवे

बिना बताए नौकरी से गायब कर्मचारियों को रेलवे निकालने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump talk over phone on regarding various issues
India News

मोदी-ट्रंप में फोन पर बातचीत, दक्षिण एशिया पर यह बनी रणनीति

10 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi new formula For MP's to explain budget to people, 'Lunch pe Charcha'
India News

मिशन 2019: 'चाय पे चर्चा' के बाद PM मोदी का नया फार्मूला, 'लंच पे चर्चा'

10 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi asked MPs to hold tiffin party ahead of 2019 lok sabha election
India News

2019 की चुनावी जंग जीतने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने चला दांव, बनाया मास्टर प्लान

9 फरवरी 2018

Arun Jaitley said The economy was in the hands of the 'horrible' government in UPA
India News

जेटली का पलटवार- UPA सरकार में ‘भयानक’ हाथों में थी अर्थव्यवस्था, पॉलिसी पैरालिसिस से बचाया

10 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy request President to call Defense Minister to seek clarification on Shopian firing
India News

सेना पर एफआईआर: स्वामी का राष्ट्रपति से अनुरोध, रक्षा मंत्री को तलब कर सफाई मांगे

10 फरवरी 2018

Delhi police special cell arrested group captain arun marwah for leaking documents to isi
India News

अंतरंग बातों के बदले एयरफोर्स कैप्टन देता था ISI को सेना के खुफिया दस्तावेज

9 फरवरी 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley explained the formula for raising minimum support price
India News

वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने का फॉर्मूला समझाया

10 फरवरी 2018

Ayodhya Verdict: Muslim leader meets with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: श्री श्री रविशंकर से मुस्लिम नेताओं ने की मुलाकात, आउट ऑफ कोर्ट सेटलमेंट पर हुई चर्चा

9 फरवरी 2018

Action on mosque built in Allahabad High Court premises stops
India News

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट परिसर में बनी मस्जिद पर कार्रवाई फिलहाल रुकी

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

AUTO EXPO 2018: इस कार को लेने के बाद आपको कभी पेट्रोल पंप नहीं जान पड़ेगा

आपको सड़कों पर इक्का-दुक्का इलेक्ट्रिक कार दिख जाती होगी लेकिन आने वाले वक्त में जमाना इसी का है। आपको अब हर हफ्ते पेट्रोल पंप भी नहीं जाना पड़ेगा क्योंकि ये है ऑटोमोबील इंडस्ट्री का फ्यूचर, इलेक्ट्रिक कार।

10 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018: BIKES OF BMW, HONDA, TVS, UM SHOWCASED, HYBRID, ELECTRIC AND ALL SUPER BIKES 14:44

#AUTOEXPO2018: बाइक के साथ जिंदगी भर का ईंधन दे रही है ये कंपनी

10 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi meets King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein in Amman 1:16

तीन देशों की यात्रा पर निकले पीएम मोदी पहुंचे जॉर्डन

10 फरवरी 2018

NDA Government is working better in health sector: Union Health Minister JP Nadda 1:24

स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में बेहतर काम कर रही NDA सरकार: केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेपी नड्डा

10 फरवरी 2018

MISS NORTH INDIA PRINCESS CONTEST AMAR UJALA CHANDIGARH LUCKNOW DEHRADUN 2:20

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री का सुनहरा मौका, भाग लीजिए मिस नॉर्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज कॉन्टेस्ट में

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu crazy for selfie with Amitabh Bachchan, fan of bollywood
India News

अमिताभ संग सेल्फी के लिए क्रेजी दिखे इजरायली PM, बॉलीवुड के निकले दीवाने

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajinikanth to Enter Politics: Subramanian Swamy to Amitabh Bachchan People Reaction on Twitter
India News

राजनीति में रजनीकांत: सुब्रमण्यम ने बताया अनपढ़, अमिताभ ने दी बधाई

31 दिसंबर 2017

zee cine awards in mumbai, legand extra ordinary award to amitabh bachchan
Chandigarh

नए साल की शुरुआत सिने अवार्ड्स के साथ, 'बिग बी' को मिला ये सम्मान

28 दिसंबर 2017

Amitabh Bachchan suffered a loss of Rs 640 crore due to Bitcoin Down
Corporate

बिटक्वाइन में गिरावट से डूब गए अमिताभ के 640 करोड़ रुपये

24 दिसंबर 2017

john cena shares the snap of amitabh bachchan and kapil dev on his instagram account
Other Sports

आखिर क्यों जॉन सीना ने महान बॉलीवुड एक्टर और स्टार क्रिकेटर की फोटो शेयर की

15 दिसंबर 2017

amitabh bachchan seen the deep way to comeout from life struggle from father poetries   
Kavya Charcha

अमिताभ की नजर में जीवन के मूल सिद्धांतों को रोशन करती है मधुशाला 

27 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.