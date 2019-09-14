हिंदी दिवस पर बोले अमित शाह- हमारी भाषा दुनिया में सबसे समृद्ध

Home Min Amit Shah: On the occasion of #HindiDiwas we should introspect .There are many countries in this world whose languages have become extinct. The country that leaves its language loses its existence too. The country that loses its language can't preserve its culture. pic.twitter.com/xIMlNtIhbm— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019
एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट के तौर पर लोकप्रिय प्रदीप शर्मा शिवसेना में शामिल हो गए। शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने कहा कि अब तक एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट प्रदीप शर्मा की गन बोलती थी, अब राजनीति में आने के बाद उनका मन बोलेगा।
14 सितंबर 2019