Home ›   India News ›   Amit Shah says on Hindi Diwas that our language is most richest in world

हिंदी दिवस पर बोले अमित शाह- हमारी भाषा दुनिया में सबसे समृद्ध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 11:48 AM IST
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में हिंदी दिवस के मौके पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने लोगों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत की भाषा सबसे समृद्ध है। अंग्रेजी में पति-पत्नी का प्यार भी लव होता है, भाई-बहन के प्यार को भी लव कहते हैं। हमारे यहां हर रिश्ते के लिए अलग शब्द है।
शाह ने कहा, 'हमें आत्मनिरीक्षण करना चाहिए। दुनिया में कई ऐसे देश हैं जिनकी भाषाएं विलुप्त हो गई हैं। जो देश अपनी भाषा छोड़ता है वह अपना अस्तित्व भी खो देता है। जो देश अपनी भाषा खो देता है, वह अपनी संस्कृति को संरक्षित नहीं रख सकता।'
