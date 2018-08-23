शहर चुनें

शाह बोले- नैयर के दृढ़ रुख को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता, पत्रकारिता जगत के लिए भारी छति 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 02:21 PM IST
kuldip nayar
kuldip nayar - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिग्गज पत्रकार कुलदीप नैयर के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने आज कहा कि आपातकाल के खिलाफ उनके दृढ़ रवैये को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। शाह ने कहा कि उनका निधन भारतीय पत्रकारिता के लिए क्षति है। जानेमाने पत्रकार और लेखक नैयर को प्रेस की आजादी और नागरिकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा करने वाले पत्रकार के रूप में जाना जाता है। 
नैयर का कल आधी रात के बाद यहां एक निजी अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वह 95 वर्ष के थे। शाह ने ट्वीट किया कि वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और राज्यसभा के पूर्व सदस्य कुलदीप नैयर जी का निधन हो गया, मेरी संवेदनाएं। कुछ महीने पहले मैंने उनसे मुलाकात की थी। 

वह ऊर्जा और हास्य से भरपूर थे। आपातकाल के खिलाफ उनके दृढ़ रुख को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। उनका गुजर जाना भारत के पत्रकारिता जगत के लिए क्षति है। पार्टी के ‘संपर्क फॉर समर्थन’ अभियान के तहत शाह ने नौ जून को नैयर से मुलाकात की थी।



 

amit shah kuldip nayar emergency forget bjp अमित शाह कुलदीप नैयर आपातकाल भाजपा




