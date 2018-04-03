शहर चुनें

Amit Shah Said, We will continue our efforts to make Dalit the makers of New India

अमित शाह बोले- दलितों के साथ कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी है बीजेपी, बाबा साहब के सपनों को करेंगे साकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 02:09 PM IST
Amit Shah Said, We will continue our efforts to make Dalit the makers of New India
बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दलित सांसदों से मुलाकात की थी, बीजेपी दलितों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी है। 
शाह ने कहा कि हम दलितों की जिंदगी बदलने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हम बाबा साहब के सपनों को साकार करेंगे। शाह ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि यह पार्टी पीएम मोदी के डीएनए का मजाक उड़ा रही है। यह वही कांग्रेस पार्टी है जिसने आंबेडकर को दो बार हरवाया और उनकी तस्वीर को सेंट्रल हाल में नहीं रखने दिया। 

शाह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने बाबा साहब को भारत रत्न देने से भी इनकार किया। पूरा भारत कांग्रेस की नकारात्मक राजनीति को देख रहा है।

हम उनको सलाम करते हैं: राहुल
भारत बंद के समर्थन में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को ट्वीट कर समर्थकों को सलाम करने की बात कही थी। राहुल ने लिखा था कि दलितों को भारतीय समाज के सबसे निचले पायदान पर रखना आरएसएस भाजपा के डीएनए में है। जो इस सोच को चुनौती देता है उसे वे हिंसा से दबाते हैं। हजारों दलित भाई-बहन सड़कों पर उतरकर मोदी सरकार से अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा की मांग कर रहे हैं। हम उनको सलाम करते हैं।  

SC-ST ACT: BJP MLA RAJKUMARI JATAV HOUSE BURNT
India News

SC-ST एक्ट: राजस्थान में फिर भड़की हिंसा, बेकाबू भीड़ ने बीजेपी विधायक का घर फूंका

भारत बंद में सोमवार को भड़की हिंसा के बाद आज गु्स्साई भीड़ ने राजस्थान के करौली में दो विधायकों के घर पर हमला किया है।

3 अप्रैल 2018

rajnath singh said in lok sabha, the SC ST Act made better, Rumors being spread
India News

भारत बंद: लोकसभा में बोले राजनाथ सिंह- SC/ST एक्ट को बनाया बेहतर, फैलाई जा रही अफवाहें

3 अप्रैल 2018

Supreme Court agrees for an open court hearing on SC-ST Act
India News

LIVE: SC-ST एक्ट पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट कायम, बदलाव से किया इनकार

3 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat bandh: Delhi based researcher Said, Protesters were throwing stones and laughing
India News

भारत बंद: 'मुंह पर नीला रंग पोतकर वो पत्थर फेंक रहे थे और हंस रहे थे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Gujarat High Court Said, physical relation with wife without consent not rape
India News

पत्नी की सहमति के बिना संबंध बनाने को नहीं माना जाएगा रेप: गुजरात हाईकोर्ट

3 अप्रैल 2018

IRAQ MOSUL Matter: PM MODI ANNOUNCES RS 10 LAKH TO FAMILIES OF KILLED PEOPLES
India News

इराक में मारे गए 38 भारतीयों के परिजनों को मिलेंगे 10 लाख रुपये, पीएम मोदी ने की घोषणा

3 अप्रैल 2018

Ratan Tata got emotional for company during townhall meet.
India News

टाउनहाल में भावुक हुए रतन टाटा बोले- हमें फॉलोअर नहीं लीडर बनने पर काम करना है

3 अप्रैल 2018

SC-ST Act: Demonstrate violent demonstration across the country, 12 deaths
India News

SC-ST Act में बदलाव का विरोधः हिंसक प्रदर्शन में जल उठे 10 राज्य, 12 की मौत

3 अप्रैल 2018

bharat bandh
India News

ग्वालियर, मुरैना में आज भी कर्फ्यू, यूपी के मेरठ सहित कई शहरों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

3 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

जानिए क्या है SC/ST Act विवाद में दलित संगठनों की मांग, यहां से शुरू हुआ था मामला

2 अप्रैल 2018

अटल पेंशन धारकों की संख्या पहुंची 1 करोड़ पास, आप ऐसे करें अप्लाई

रिटायरमेंट के बाद चाहे सरकारी नौकरी हो या प्राइवेट बहुत से लोग पेंशन की इच्छा तो रखते ही है। इसी इच्छा की वजह से अटल पेंशन योजना में निवेश करनेवालों की तादाद लगातार बढ़ रही है और ये आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ के करीब पहुंच चुका है।

3 अप्रैल 2018

pm modi 2:18

पीएम मोदी ने दिया स्मृति ईरानी को झटका, बदला ये बड़ा फैसला

3 अप्रैल 2018

सीबीएसई 3:09

सीबीएसई पेपर लीक : दोबारा नहीं होगा 10वीं की गणित का पेपर

3 अप्रैल 2018

राजनाथ 3:20

SC/ST एक्ट को लेकर लोकसभा में ये बोले गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

3 अप्रैल 2018

एसबीआई 2:20

SBI ने इन नियमों में किया बदलाव, देखिए आप पर क्या पड़ेगा असर

2 अप्रैल 2018

SC-ST ACT: BJP MLA RAJKUMARI JATAV HOUSE BURNT
India News

SC-ST एक्ट: राजस्थान में फिर भड़की हिंसा, बेकाबू भीड़ ने बीजेपी विधायक का घर फूंका

3 अप्रैल 2018

Amit Shah to improve Kiel Kanta in Haryana for Mission 2019
India News

मिशन 2019 के लिए हरियाणा में कील कांटे सुधारेंगे अमित शाह

3 अप्रैल 2018

pm modi
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सुनी बीमार के मन की बात, एक्शन की तैयारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

3 Rajya Sabha MPs did not ask any questions in 6 years
India News

3 राज्यसभा सदस्यों ने 6 साल में नहीं पूछा एक भी सवाल, जानिए क्या रही सांसदों की स्थिति

3 अप्रैल 2018

Supreme Court of India
India News

SC-ST एक्ट: पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नहीं की तत्काल सुनवाई

3 अप्रैल 2018

रविशंकर प्रसाद
India News

भारत बंद के बीच SC/ST एक्ट के मामले में सरकार ने दाखिल की पुनर्विचार याचिका

2 अप्रैल 2018

