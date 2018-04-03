अमित शाह बोले- दलितों के साथ कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी है बीजेपी, बाबा साहब के सपनों को करेंगे साकार

We will continue our efforts to make our Dalit sisters and brothers the makers of New India. We will fulfill their aspirations and dreams. Jai Bhim! Jai Hind!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018
Congress, which is mocking the DNA of PM @narendramodi is the same party which:— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018
Defeated Dr. Ambedkar not once but twice.
Made flimsy excuses to ensure his portrait was not placed in Central Hall.
Denied him a Bharat Ratna.
India has seen through their negative politics!
3 अप्रैल 2018