अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर संसद में क्या बोले अमित शाह, पढ़िए प्रमुख बातें

HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted J&K for yrs. Leader of Opposition (GN Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954 pic.twitter.com/qCkP1bdivv