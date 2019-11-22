शहर चुनें

Amit Shah meeting with ministers over import of onion

प्याज आयात के मुद्दे पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अध्यक्षता में अहम बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 06:57 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह 1.2 लाख टन प्याज के आयात के केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल के फैसले पर कार्यान्वयन को लेकर एक अहम बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे हैं। इस बैठक में केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान, पीयूष गोयल और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर भी शामिल हैं।
import of onion amit shah
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

