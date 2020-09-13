शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   amit shah Home minister again admitted to aiims hospital delhi says admitted for complete medical checkup before parliament session

Amit Shah: दिल्ली एम्स में अमित शाह, अस्पताल ने कहा- मेडिकल चेकअप के लिए हुए हैं भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 12:39 PM IST
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह दिल्ली स्थित अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती हैं। उनके स्वास्थ्य को लेकर अस्पताल ने रविवार सुबह बयान जारी किया है। अस्पताल का कहना है कि उन्हें मेडिकल चेकअप के लिए भर्ती किया गया है।
एम्स के मीडिया और प्रोटोकॉल प्रभाग अध्यक्ष ने कहा, 'केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को 30 अगस्त को पोस्ट कोविड देखभाल के बाद एम्स से छुट्टी दे दी गई। छुट्टी देते समय दी गई सलाह के अनुसार, उन्हें अब संसद सत्र से पहले एक-दो दिनों के लिए पूर्ण चिकित्सा जांच के लिए भर्ती कराया गया है।'
amit shah delhi aiims medical check up hospitalised coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

