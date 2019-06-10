शहर चुनें

India News

गृह मंत्री शाह ने युवराज को दी शुभकामना, कहा- इस ‘योद्धा’ ने देश को खुशी मनाने के अनगिनत मौके दिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 11:26 PM IST
Amit Shah compliments Yuvraj Singh calls him 'cricketing icon'
केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह को खास अंदाज में शुभकामनाएं दी। शाह ने युवराज को ‘योद्धा’ करार देते हुए कहा कि इस हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी ने देश को खुशी मनाने के अनगिनत मौके दिये। 
शाह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘ युवराज सिंह दुनिया भर के प्रशंसकों के साथ हर समय हमारे क्रिकेट के आइकन रहे हैं। एक बल्लेबाज, गेंदबाज या क्षेत्ररक्षक के रूप में उन्होंने हमेशा भारत के लिए अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया। योद्धा युवराज ने हमें अनगिनत यादें दी हैं। मैं उनके भविष्य के लिए अपनी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।’’ 
 



बता दें कि भारत को 2011 विश्प कप में चैम्पियन बनाने में मुख्य भुमिका निभाने वाले युवराज ने क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया। सोमवार को मुंबई में उन्होंने संन्यास की घोषणा की।

cricket rohit sharma yuvraj singh retirement yuvraj singh amit yuvraj shah union home minister amit shah monday india amit shah 2011 world cup cricketer fielder
