Ayodhya Ram Mandir: अमित शाह का बड़ा एलान, 1 जनवरी 2024 को अयोध्या में राम मंदिर तैयार मिलेगा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने अयोध्या में तैयार हो रहे राम मंदिर को लेकर बड़ा एलान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि 1 जनवरी 2024 को अयोध्या में राम मंदिर तैयार मिलेगा। उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि जब से देश आजाद हुआ, तब से कांग्रेसी इसको कार्ट में उलझा रहे थे। मोदी जी आए एक दिन सुबह सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आया और मोदी जी ने उसी दिन राम मंदिर का भूमि पूजन पूरा कर मंदिर निर्माण शुरू कराया। 1 जनवरी 2024 को अयोध्या में राम मंदिर तैयार मिलेगा।
#WATCH | Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts...After the SC verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple...Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024: Union Home minister Amit Shah in Tripura pic.twitter.com/d7lZ8eegwS— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.