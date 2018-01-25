अपना शहर चुनें

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह: शाह को पहली और राहुल को चौथी पंक्ति में मिली सीट, मचा सियासी बवाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 10:25 PM IST
Amit Shah alloted first row and rahul gandhi fourth row in Republic Day Celebration 2018
राहुल गांधी
राजपथ पर होने वाले 69वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की सीट को लेकर राजनीति गरमा गई है। समारोह में आमंत्रित विशेष अतिथियों के बीच कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को चौथी पंक्ति में बैठने की जगह दी गई है। कांग्रेस ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई है, लेकिन राहुल ने कहा है कि वह समारोह में शामिल होंगे। उनके लिए गणतंत्र दिवस परेड अहम है, बैठने की जगह नहीं। 

कांग्रेस नेताओं का कहना है कि यह पहला मौका है, जब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को पहली पंक्ति में बैठने की जगह नहीं दी गई है। जबकि इससे पहले कांग्रेस सरकार में रही हो या नहीं, उसके नेता को पहली कतार में जगह मिलती रही है। सोनिया गांधी को भी पहली पंक्ति में ही जगह दी जाती थी। कांग्रेस ने इस मुद्दे पर भाजपा सरकार पर ओछी राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया है। 

कांग्रेस नेता का कहना है कि सरकारी समारोह में जानबूझ कर कांग्रेस नेतृत्व को नीचा दिखाने के लिए ऐसा किया जा रहा है, जबकि उस समारोह में 10 आसियान देशों के शासनाध्यक्ष और राष्ट्राध्यक्ष मौजूद होंगे। पार्टी का कहना है कि अगर भाजपा अध्यक्ष को पहली पंक्ति में जगह मिल रही है, तो कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को क्यों नहीं। ऐसा करके मोदी सरकार सस्ती और ओछी राजनीति कर रही है।
