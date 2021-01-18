भारत और जापान के बीच नए एमओसी पर हस्ताक्षर, बढ़ेंगे रोजगार के अवसर

Delhi: Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla sign a new MOC. "It will open the door for talented and skilled Indians to get jobs in Japan as Specified Skilled Worker (SSW)," he says. pic.twitter.com/S8gec39Nlw— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021
