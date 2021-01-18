शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla sign a new MOC

भारत और जापान के बीच नए एमओसी पर हस्ताक्षर, बढ़ेंगे रोजगार के अवसर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 08:53 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सतोशी सुजुकी और विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला
सतोशी सुजुकी और विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारत में जापान के राजदूत सतोशी सुजुकी और विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला ने सोमवार को एक नए एमओसी पर हस्ताक्षर किए। इस समझौते के अंतर्गत प्रतिभाशाली और कुशल भारतीयों को जापान में निर्दिष्ट कुशल श्रमिक के रूप में नौकरी पाने के अवसर मिलेंगे।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national japan india japan harsh vardhan shringla

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

स्मिथ ने बताया जीत का मंत्र, आखिरी दिन कुछ ऐसी होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की योजना

18 जनवरी 2021

आईपीएल 2021
Cricket News

IPL में क्या होगा इन छह उम्रदराज खिलाड़ियों का भविष्य, 2021 में टीमें ले सकती हैं बड़े फैसले

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सैफ और करीना का घर
Bollywood

यहां देखें सैफ और करीना के घर की INSIDE तस्वीरें, तांडव विवाद के बाद बढ़ाई गई है सुरक्षा

18 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bhopal

भोपाल: मां ने 8 महीने के बेटे को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला, बोली- जहां से आया था, वहीं भेज दिया

18 जनवरी 2021

Jio best 84 days plan
Gadgets

Jio का 84 दिन वाला सबसे सस्ता प्लान, कीमत 329 रुपये

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Pics of train derailment in Lucknow.
Lucknow

झटके से पटरी से उतर गई शहीद एक्सप्रेस, नींद में थे यात्री, बोगियों को ट्रैक पर लाने की कोशिशें जारी, तस्वीरें

18 जनवरी 2021

naseeruddin shah
Bollywood

लव जिहाद पर नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने जताई नाराजगी, कहा- शादी के बाद मां ने पूछा, क्या बदलोगे पत्नी का धर्म?

18 जनवरी 2021

ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट में पांच विकेट लेने के बाद सिराज को बुमराह ने गले से लगा लिया
Cricket News

मोहम्मद सिराज: पिता को खोया, नस्लीय गालियां सही और अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मारा 'पंजा'

18 जनवरी 2021

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

मौजूदा टीम के चार बदकिस्मत खिलाड़ी, अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बावजूद होंगे टीम से बाहर

18 जनवरी 2021

भारत में कोरोना टीकाकरण
Health & Fitness

भारत में अब तक कितने लोगों पर दिखा वैक्सीन का साइड-इफेक्ट, क्या अस्पताल में भी भर्ती होना पड़ा? जानिए सबकुछ

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X