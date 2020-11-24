महाराष्ट्र: कोविड निगेटिव रिपोर्ट होने पर ही प्रवेश को लेकर ऑल इंडिया मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट कांग्रेस ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

Maharastra: All India Motor Transport Congress seeks 'urgent clarification' from the state govt regarding movement of drivers, crew members of commercial vehicles in light of its order to allow only people with negative COVID-19 test report to enter into Maharashtra.— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
