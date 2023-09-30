Akbaruddin Owaisi: तुम्हारी अम्मा कहां से आई? अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कांग्रेस नेताओं पर की विवादित टिप्पणी

‘’Where did your mother, come from? ‘’

AIMIM floor leader and MLA #AkbaruddinOwaisi breathe fire on Congress, questions PCC and MP #RevanthReddy's integrity. #TelanganaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/kXwZxh9Yxs

रेवंत रेड्डी पर साधा निशाना

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि 'सारे खिलाड़ी मैदान में आ गए हैं, अभी अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी का आना बाकी है। छेड़ोगे तो अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी छोड़ने वालों में से नही हैं। यह (रेवंत रेड्डी) कांग्रेस का बना बैठा है लेकिन क्या यह कांग्रेस का था? यह पहले आरएसएस में था, उसके बाद तेलगु देशम पार्टी में आया और अब इनके पास आया है।'



