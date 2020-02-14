शहर चुनें

एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस: ईडी और सीबीआई ने अदालत में दायर की स्थिति रिपोर्ट, 20 फरवरी के बाद सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 11:41 AM IST
पी चिदंबरम
पी चिदंबरम - फोटो : social media
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय और सीबीआई ने एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामलों की जांच के सिलसिले में दिल्ली की अदालत में स्थिति रिपोर्ट दाखिल की है। स्थित रिपोर्ट दाखिल करते समय प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने कहा कि इस मामले की गहन जांच जारी है। वहीं,  सीबीआई ने कहा कि अनुरोध पत्र मलेशिया भेजा गया है और प्रतिक्रिया का इंतजार है।
बता दें कि इस मामले में पूर्व वित्तमंत्री पी चिदंबरम और उनके बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम भी आरोपी हैं। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई अह 20 फरवरी के बाद होगी।

