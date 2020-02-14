एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस: ईडी और सीबीआई ने अदालत में दायर की स्थिति रिपोर्ट, 20 फरवरी के बाद सुनवाई

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed a status report of investigation in Aircel-Maxis case involving former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son and Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. Matter adjourned to 20th February. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/PzBvLwiN5l— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
लड़की थी सिक्खनी और लड़का था हिंदू, लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अकादमी यानी आईएएस प्रशिक्षण के दौरान हुई पहली मुलाकात और हो गया पहली नजर में प्यार। योगेश कुमार और संदीप कौर दोनों ही उत्तर प्रदेश कैडर के आईएएस अधिकारी हैं।
14 फरवरी 2020