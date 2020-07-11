एयर इंडिया ने 200 केबिन क्रू को नौकरी से निकाला 

Around 200 Air India cabin crew who were recently inducted on a contract basis, have been terminated. Also, request of over 50 pilots for withdrawal of resignation denied by AI management; these pilots are currently serving notice period: Airline sources— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020
