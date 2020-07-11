शहर चुनें
एयर इंडिया ने 200 केबिन क्रू को नौकरी से निकाला 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 05:37 PM IST
एयर इंडिया
एयर इंडिया - फोटो : Air India

ख़बर सुनें
एयर इंडिया ने अनुबंध के आधार पर काम करने वाले 200 केबिन क्रू को नौकरी से निकाल दिया है। 50 पायलटों के इस्तीफे को वापस लेने के प्रस्ताव को भी एयर इंडिया ने ठुकरा दिया है। सभी पायलट नोटिस पीरियड में हैं। एयरलाइन के सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी है।
दरअसल, कोरोना वायरस के कारण दुनिया भर अर्थव्यवस्था की स्थिति गंभीर है। इससे पहले यूरोप की विमान निर्माता कंपनी एयरबस ने 15 हजार नौकरी खत्म करने की घोषणा की थी। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बड़ी एयरलाइंस कंपनी क्वांटास एयरलाइन ने कम से कम 6000 नौकरियों की कटौटी की योजना बनाई थी। 
air india cabin crew ai management एयर इंडिया

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

