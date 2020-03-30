शहर चुनें

air india says Our pilots and cabin crew are given substandard ill-fitting PPE

एयर इंडिया कर्मियों की सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे, नहीं मिल रहा सही सुरक्षा उपकरण 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 11:14 PM IST
एयर इंडिया
एयर इंडिया - फोटो : ANI
एयर इंडिया कर्मियों की सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे है। उन्हें सही किस्म के सुरक्षा उपकरण या कपड़े भी उपलब्ध नहीं कराए जा रहे हैं। इसके चलते एयर इंडिया के कार्यकारी पायलट एसोसिएशन ने नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय को एक पत्र लिखा है।
पत्र के माध्यम से कहा गया है कि हमारे पायलटों और केबिन क्रू सदस्यों को घटिया पीपीई दिया जाता है, जो उड़ानों के दौरान उपयोगी साबित नहीं होते। इसके अलावा ये भी कहा कि पर्याप्त मात्रा में सैनिटाइजर भी नहीं दिए गए हैं और जो दिए गए हैं, उसमें कीटाणु मारने की क्षमता कम है।
   

दूसरी तरफ इंडियन पायलट्स गिल्ड (आईपीजी) ने एयर इंडिया के अध्यक्ष और एमडी को एक पत्र लिखा है। पत्र के जरिए कहा है कि, हालिया उड़ानों के दौरान उड़ान चालक दल को जो सुरक्षा उपकरण मुहैया कराए गए थे वह सही नहीं थे।
 
air india coronavirus india lockdown sanitizer

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

